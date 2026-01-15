Sound Transit seeks volunteers to serve on agency oversight panel

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sound Transit is seeking volunteers from the Snohomish County, North King County, East King County and South King County Subareas to help the agency succeed in meeting its commitments to the public. The Community Oversight Panel (COP) currently has openings for all of the above Subareas. Sound Transit relies on the oversight and expertise of this dedicated and independent group of volunteers and encourages people to apply.

The COP was created in 1997 to independently monitor Sound Transit and make sure it meets its commitments to build and operate a regional bus, light rail and commuter rail transit system. Its 15 members represent a variety of interests, professional expertise, and experience. The COP meets once a month in the evening.

The panel does not involve itself in Sound Transit’s strategic decision-making process but acts as an independent oversight entity by digging into agency details, asking hard questions and reporting its findings to the Sound Transit Board of Directors.

To apply

Submit an application online, or send a completed application and a resume, CV, or list of experience to Sound Transit Board Chair Dave Somers at COP@soundtransit.org or via mail at 401 South Jackson Street, Seattle, WA 98104-2826. To qualify an applicant must:

Reside and/or work in Snohomish, North King, East King or South King counties.

Have experience, skills or insight in one or more areas related to the panel’s responsibilities: Community engagement activities; project planning and alignment decisions; budget and financial plan; project schedule and budget adherence; agency performance audits; social justice and equity; passenger experience.

Be able to attend meetings each month during the evening. (The panel’s current meeting schedule is the second Wednesday of every month from 5:30-8:15 p.m. with options to participate virtually.)

Appointment process

Copies of all applications and resumes will be provided to the Sound Transit Board for review. The Board’s Executive Committee will review and recommend candidates. The Board of Directors will confirm the appointments.