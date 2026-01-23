Sounder train providing special playoff service to Seahawks NFC championship game Sunday

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Sound Transit’s Sounder train will be available for the 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 25 Seahawks NFC Championship game vs. the Los Angeles Rams. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The inbound N Line train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 12:45 p.m. with a stop in Edmonds at 1:11 p.m., arriving at King Street Station at 1:44 p.m.

The return N Line train for Everett departs King Street Station 45 minutes after the end of the game.

Parking is available at all Sounder stations. An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Seahawks games is available at www.soundtransit.org/seahawks.

Link’s 1 Line light rail service runs every 10 minutes on weekends and serves 23 stations including Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Shoreline, Northgate, Roosevelt, U District, University of Washington, Capitol Hill, downtown Seattle, SODO, Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Tukwila, SeaTac and Angle Lake, Kent Des Moines, Star Lake and Federal Way Downtown.

There are parking garages at Kent Des Moines, Star Lake. Federal Way Downtown, Angle Lake, Tukwila International Boulevard, Northgate, Shoreline South, Shoreline North, Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood City Center stations on the 1 Line, and at Redmond Technology, BelRed and South Bellevue stations on the 2 Line.

These facilities often fill up during major sporting events, and early arrival is recommended. Local bus transit agencies also serve many Sounder and Link stations, as well as park-and-rides with bus service to Link.

Link’s 1 Line Stadium and International District/Chinatown stations are a short walk from the stadium.