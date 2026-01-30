South County Fire Chief Shaughn Maxweel sworn in

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

South County Fire Chief Shaughn Maxwell was sworn in Tuesday to lead Snohomish County’s largest fire agency.

Maxwell took the oath of office during a Change of Command Ceremony, where retiring Fire Chief Bob Eastman was also honored. Both chiefs have served south Snohomish County for 30 years.

“In reflecting on why I am so proud to be a part of South County Fire, I determined that it’s our humans,” Maxwell said. “We have some of the most capable, compassionate, caring people I know. The exceptional service you provide stands as a testament to what we can achieve together, even as we face challenges ahead.”

Maxwell previously served as South County Fire’s Assistant Chief of EMS, Health and Safety. He started his career as a volunteer firefighter in Okanogan County in 1988, then worked as a wildland firefighter, EMT and paramedic before joining Snohomish County Fire District 1 in 1996, coming up through the ranks as local fire departments consolidated over the years.

Maxwell, who holds a Master of Science in Psychology, brings a passion for optimizing human performance and mental health in the fire service. He has twice been named one of the top EMS innovators in the nation and has been honored by the Congressional Fire Services Institute for excellence in EMS.

Maxwell has conducted research on optimizing human performance at TOPGUN and the U.S. Coast Guard Advanced Helicopter Rescue School and collaborated with NASA, FEMA, USFA and others to enhance the way firefighters help people through emergency services. He also spearheaded legislation that allowed community paramedicine in Washington state.

Maxwell created South County Fire’s successful ACT program that teaches life-saving skills including CPR, AED, tourniquet and Narcan use in a one-hour class.

Maxwell was recently recognized by the International Association of Fire Chiefs (IAFC) with the 2025 Medal of Meritorious Service. Fire Chief Norris Croom in Castle Rock, Colorado, who is also an international director for the IAFC, described Maxwell as a “visionary in EMS.”

EMS Coordinator Dr. Mike McEvoy of Saratoga County, New York, who is a past director for the IAFC said, “Chief Maxwell has long been a driving force in the integration of high-performance EMS within the fire service. His work on human performance optimization, checklist implementation, and community paramedicine has not only elevated standards in the Pacific Northwest but has influenced best practices globally.”

Maxwell will officially begin his duties as fire chief on Feb. 1. Eastman will remain in the organization until June 30 to assist with the transition.