South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for Feb. 16-22 and beyond

Beyond the View: Seeing the People Around Us

Sometimes I take the long way home on purpose.

Instead of heading straight back, I drive past Haines Wharf in Edmonds along the water for a few extra minutes. The Sound looks different every day — steely blue-gray in the winter, brilliant orange during wildfire season, and glowing pink and gold when the sun breaks on a warm evening just before it sets. It’s one of those views that reminds me how lucky we are to live here. Our kids grow up with evergreen-dappled mountains and Salish Sea sunsets as an everyday sight.

It’s easy, in moments like that, to feel like everything around us is perfect. We see tidy neighborhoods, busy parks and full parking lots, and it’s easy to believe that hardship happens somewhere else. But true community means paying attention to circumstances outside of our own and helping to build something even better.

Years ago, when I lived in a different neighborhood, I floated the idea of building a small food pantry in front of our home. Nothing complicated, just a place where neighbors could quietly leave or take what they needed. The reaction from my neighbors surprised me. Some were uncomfortable with the idea. A few suggested that churches or larger organizations should handle something like that. Some implied it might lead to theft. Others wondered aloud, “Who would even need food around here?”

At the time, we lived directly across the street from a school where about half of the students qualified for free or reduced lunches — a reminder that need often exists quietly, even in places that look comfortable from the outside. Families struggling don’t always look different from anyone else dropping kids off at school or cheering from the sidelines at a game. I know this because at various stages of life — through job layoffs or medical debt — my own family has needed extra support.

For kids especially, community is something they learn by watching us. They notice whether we wave to neighbors, whether we volunteer to help, whether we talk about people with empathy instead of judgment. They learn that community is something we practice in small, everyday ways..

As we reflect on the needs in our communities, it’s a great time to explore volunteer opportunities (check the bottom of this column for ideas) and go out and experience all of the wonderful things happening locally. There are plenty of free and low-cost family-friendly activities happening this week. Come back every Monday for more ideas, and explore the community resources at the bottom of this column if you’re looking for ways to give back or need support. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

A Free Family Musical: Seussical TYA at Edmonds College

Shows runs Feb. 20-March 8

Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College (20310 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood)

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage and Edmonds College are bringing the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss to life with Seussical TYA (Theatre for Youth Audiences), a family-friendly musical featuring Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and Jojo, a little boy with a very big imagination. The story celebrates friendship, loyalty and community. In keeping with Ballyhoo Theatre’s mission to make the arts accessible, performances are completely free, offering a wonderful opportunity to introduce kids to live theatre without the usual ticket cost. Pick from multiple weekend and weekday performances available. Free tickets are required and should be reserved in advance at ballyhootheatre.org.

Learn more

Listen to Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Saturday, Feb. 23 from 2-3 p.m.: Mitski: “Nothing’s About to Happen to Me” Listening Party

Saturday, Feb. 23 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.: Edmonds Pride Fundraiser

Learn more

Learn About Black History, Read With Rover and More at Sno-Isle Libraries

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly hosts a variety of free, family-friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum. Kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Saturday, Feb. 21 from 11 a.m.-noon, children can build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog at the Reading with Rover event at Edmonds Library.

February also brings opportunities to learn and listen together, with local libraries and community organizations hosting conversations and events that invite families and neighbors to learn about all of our history its people during Black History Month. On Wednesday. Feb. 25 from 6-7 p.m., Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting its monthly Social Justice Online Book Group, a welcoming space for thoughtful conversation around books that explore social justice topics and lived experiences. February’s discussion focuses on Black AF History by Michael Harriot, a sharp retelling of American history that centers Black perspectives and challenges traditional narratives. The one-hour discussion takes place online, making it easy to join from home, and offers a chance for community members to learn, listen, and engage in meaningful dialogue together.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

Silver Creek Indoor Play Park

Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Need to get out of the house? Bring young kids to the free Indoor Playpark at Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church to hang out and play. Parents can enjoy some coffee or tea while kids play with the indoor toys.

Learn more

Join Edmonds Chess Club at Leftcraft Brewery

Mondays from 5-9 p.m. at 519 Main St. in Edmonds

Come for the food, stay for the chess! Participation is free, but plan to order something from the restaurant for providing the space. Eat, drink and play — all levels welcome, and chess sets are ready to go.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Adults Night Out: Edmonds Comedy Night With a Cause

Friday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. & Saturday, Feb. 21 at 7:30 p.m. (VIP party starts at 6 p.m.)

Edmonds Comedy Night brings laughs back to the Edmonds Center for the Arts with an evening of stand-up featuring nationally touring comedians alongside Pacific Northwest favorites. Even better, the event also serves as one of Edmonds School District PTA Council’s most meaningful and enduring fundraisers. Shows begin at 7:30 p.m., with a VIP pre-show option available Saturday. Tickets and details at edmondscomedynight.com. Don’t wait to get your tickets — the event may sell out.

Learn more

Date Night: Explore Local Drop-in Child Care Options

Want to take your sweetheart out for a kid-free date night this month? Several local spots offer a fun evening of fun for kids, giving everyone the chance for a fun outing.

Get Your Game on at Around the Table Boardgame Pub

Don’t miss out this lively destination in Lynnwood for families and friends with tons of board games on site that you can play together — from classics to new favorites. Enjoy ice cream, treats and a library of games to play.

While the regular calendar lists tabletop‑gaming events, prereleases and league nights, the core appeal is that you can drop in any day to choose from hundreds of games and play at your pace, making it a great hangout for kids, teens and adults alike. It is easy to organize casual meet‑ups (like board game afternoons), and the friendly staff can help you find games that suit your group.

Learn more

Public Swim Sessions at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds Pools

Schedules vary, see pool sites for details

Open swim sessions generally charge a fee of less than $10 per person.

We’re lucky to live in a region with multiple indoor or outdoor heated pools to help us get some recreation in during the dark, rainy months. My family has a membership to the Lynnwood Rec Center and we love attending the open swim sessions for a fun, budget-friendly outing.

Lynnwood Rec Center Pool: Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot.

Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot. Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool: Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit.

Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit. Yost Pool in Edmonds: Yost has limited open swim sessions during this season, but makes for fun outside option for people who want to experience a heated pool outdoors. See the full schedule to plan a visit.



Beginner Skate Lessons at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

Lessons on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon and drop-in sessions Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon

6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Sign up for weekly lessons for kids and adults. Lessons include a 30‑minute instruction period followed by 30 minutes of practice, taught by national‑level coach Ezra Thompson. Learn skills like balance, stopping, and forward and backward skating, with more advanced skills offered in a Level 2 course.

A four-week session costs $120, including open skate time, and there’s also a Sunday drop-in option for $30 that includes a practice session.

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that works for your schedule this week.

Learn more

Giving Back

Lynnwood Cares: A Food Drive for Every Family

This February, Partner Lynnwood is hosting Lynnwood Cares, a citywide food drive with a twist: It’s collecting culturally relevant, shelf‑stable foods to reflect the diversity of our community. Donations go to local pantries and programs, including Edmonds College Food Pantry, the Lynnwood Food Bank, the Washington West African Center and the Foundation for Edmonds School District’s Nourishing Network. Items in high demand include rice, flours, dried beans, canned tomato products, cooking oils, spices and shelf‑stable coconut milk. There are multiple drop‑off locations across Lynnwood, making it easy for families to give back and help neighbors in need.

Learn more

Resources for Families

DSHS Mobile Community Services at the Lynnwood Library

Thursday, Feb. 19 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sno-Isle Libraries is hosting the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) Mobile Community Services team, offering drop-in, one-on-one help for anyone needing assistance navigating state programs or benefits.

Get help with:

Basic Food Assistance

Cash Assistance

Medicare Savings Program

Disability Medical Assistance

Replacing EBT cards

Holding services in a familiar place like the library helps remove barriers and reminds us that support exists in our community — often closer than we think.

Learn more

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Learn more



Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Learn more

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.