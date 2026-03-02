South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for March 2-8 and beyond

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

March Into Your Local Library for National Reading Month

March is National Reading Month, and in Edmonds we’re lucky to have spaces like the Sno-Isle Libraries where stories are free for the taking. Anyone can walk in and leave carrying an armful of new worlds.

Reading is one of the first ways children practice seeing beyond themselves. They learn what it feels like to live in someone else’s shoes — across worlds and identities, across time and circumstances that they may never personally experience. In a world that often feels divided, that quiet act of perspective-taking matters more than ever.

Research suggests that reading literary fiction is linked to stronger empathy and a greater ability to understand others’ emotions and perspectives — what psychologists call “theory of mind.”

It’s a great time to explore your local library and to go out and experience all of the wonderful things happening locally. There are plenty of free and low-cost family-friendly activities happening this week. Come back every Monday for more ideas, and explore the community resources at the bottom of this column if you’re looking for ways to give back or need support. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

Jump to a section:

Free Fun

A Free Family Musical: Seussical TYA at Edmonds College

Shows runs Feb. 20-March 8

Black Box Theatre at Edmonds College (20310 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood)

Ballyhoo Theatre Mainstage and Edmonds College are bringing the whimsical world of Dr. Seuss to life with Seussical TYA (Theatre for Youth Audiences), a family-friendly musical featuring Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, and Jojo, a little boy with a very big imagination. The story celebrates friendship, loyalty and community. In keeping with Ballyhoo Theatre’s mission to make the arts accessible, performances are completely free, offering a wonderful opportunity to introduce kids to live theatre without the usual ticket cost. Pick from multiple weekend and weekday performances available. Free tickets are required and should be reserved in advance at ballyhootheatre.org.

Free Irish Dance Lessons

Sunday, March 8, from 9:30 till 11:30 a.m.

7528 Olympic View Drive, Suite 101

Carroll-Henderson School of Irish Dance will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a community Open House and grand opening of its new Perrinville studio on Sunday, March 8. Families can enjoy free Irish dance classes for ages 1.5 and up, meet instructors, tour the new studio in Edmonds, and learn about spring and summer enrollment. Classes run from 9:30–11:30 a.m., divided by age group. Free registration is required at chirishdance.com.

Open House Schedule – March 8, 2026

● 9:30–10:00 AM — Ages 1.5–2

● 10:00–10:30 AM — Ages 3–4

● 10:30–11:00 AM — Ages 5–6

● 11:00–11:30 AM — Ages 7+

Listen to Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Friday, March 6 from 5–6 p.m.: Harry Styles — Kiss All the Time. Disco Occasionally Listening Party

Saturday, March 7 from 5–6 p.m.: David Johnson — Album release tour stop

Saturday, March 7 from 6–7 p.m.: Saturday Sessions: Travis Palmer

Learn About 4-H, Get Homework Help and More at Sno-Isle Libraries

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly hosts a variety of free, family-friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum. Kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m., drop in to the Lynnwood Library for free Homework Help, where volunteers are available to assist students in grades K–12 with school assignments. No registration is required — just bring the work you’re working on. Assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and is a great way for students to get a little extra support after school.

Got a kid curious about animals? Meet 4-H members on Saturday, March 7 from 2:30-4 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Library. Members of local 4-H clubs will share and talk about their 4-H projects, including everything from animals like dogs and goats to art and veterinary science. 4-H is the youth development program of WSU Extension, supported by USDA and Snohomish County Government.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Silver Creek Indoor Play Park

Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Need to get out of the house? Bring young kids to the free Indoor Playpark at Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church to hang out and play. Parents can enjoy some coffee or tea while kids play with the indoor toys.

Join Edmonds Chess Club at Leftcraft Brewery

Mondays from 5-9 p.m. at 519 Main St. in Edmonds

Come for the food, stay for the chess! Participation is free, but plan to order something from the restaurant for providing the space. Eat, drink and play — all levels welcome, and chess sets are ready to go.

Cheap Thrills

Explore Local Drop-in Child Care Options

Need a night off from parenting? Several local spots offer childcare with an evening of fun for kids.

Drop-in child care at KidsPark in Lynnwood — Flexible schedules.

Get Your Game on at Around the Table Boardgame Pub

Don’t miss out this lively destination in Lynnwood for families and friends with tons of board games on site that you can play together — from classics to new favorites. Enjoy ice cream, treats and a library of games to play.

While the regular calendar lists tabletop‑gaming events, prereleases and league nights, the core appeal is that you can drop in any day to choose from hundreds of games and play at your pace, making it a great hangout for kids, teens and adults alike. It is easy to organize casual meet‑ups (like board game afternoons), and the friendly staff can help you find games that suit your group.

Public Swim Sessions at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds Pools

Schedules vary, see pool sites for details

Open swim sessions generally charge a fee of less than $10 per person.

We’re lucky to live in a region with multiple indoor or outdoor heated pools to help us get some recreation in during the dark, rainy months. My family has a membership to the Lynnwood Rec Center and we love attending the open swim sessions for a fun, budget-friendly outing.

Lynnwood Rec Center Pool: Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot.

Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot. Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool: Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit.

Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit. Yost Pool in Edmonds: Yost has limited open swim sessions during this season, but makes for fun outside option for people who want to experience a heated pool outdoors. See the full schedule to plan a visit.



Beginner Skate Lessons at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

Lessons on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon and drop-in sessions Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon

6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Sign up for weekly lessons for kids and adults. Lessons include a 30‑minute instruction period followed by 30 minutes of practice, taught by national‑level coach Ezra Thompson. Learn skills like balance, stopping, and forward and backward skating, with more advanced skills offered in a Level 2 course.

A four-week session costs $120, including open skate time, and there’s also a Sunday drop-in option for $30 that includes a practice session.

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that works for your schedule this week.

Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.