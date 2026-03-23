South SnoCo Playtime: Your Family Fun Guide for March 23-29 and beyond

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Shop Local, Build Community

When I think about my community, I’m grateful for the small businesses that make it feel like home. March 29 is National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day, a day that celebrates and supports small, family-owned businesses by encouraging people to shop locally and recognize the contributions of independent business owners to their communities

My family and I make a weekly stop at the Cottage Bakery — it’s become a ritual as much as a treat. We try new local restaurants whenever we can, browse handmade jewelry and art in nearby galleries, wander the local farmers and craft markets when they are in season, and chat with the folks at the Edmonds Bookshop while searching for the next great read. These places aren’t just businesses, they are part of the rhythm of our lives.

Small businesses aren’t small on connection. They remember your order, your name, and your preferences. And they’re good for our local economy. Research shows that small independent retailers return more than three times as much money per dollar of sales to the local economy than chain competitors. Supporting them is one of the simplest ways to shape the kind of place we want to live. Every purchase is a small vote — for local jobs, for unique experiences, for neighbors who’ve invested in this community right alongside us. So whether it’s your morning coffee, your next gift, or a weekend outing, consider keeping it local.

And if you’re looking for ways to do just that, here’s a roundup of family-friendly events and activities happening this week, many of them made possible by the small businesses that help communities thrive. Come back every Monday for more ideas, and explore the community resources at the bottom of this column if you’re looking for ways to give back or need support. Follow us on Facebook and Instagram for fresh posts and weekend reminders.

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Free Fun

Living Voices: Fly for Freedom

Wickers Building at Heritage Park, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood

Sunday, March 29, from 1-2 p.m.

This free event hosted by the Lynnwood-Alderwood Manor Heritage Association brings history to life with a multimedia performance that highlights the often‑overlooked contributions of Black women and other trailblazing women in aviation and wartime industries during World War II. Enjoy live storytelling and archival film that connects audiences with powerful personal stories from the past.

Learn more

Girl Rising – A Community Celebration in Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace Library at 23300 58th Ave. W.

Sunday, March 29, from 2 to 4 p.m.



Don’t miss this community event celebrating Women’s History Month featuring a screening of Girl Rising, a documentary about girls’ education and empowerment. The program includes a guided discussion on equity and opportunities, interactive resource tables with local organizations, and a “Wall of Inspiration” where attendees can honor people who inspire them.

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Lynnwood’s 2026 State of the City

Thursday, March 26, from 10-11 a.m.

At the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center, 19511 64th Ave. W., Lynnwood

The City of Lynnwood invites residents to a free morning gathering where Mayor George Hurst will share an update on city achievements and priorities for the year ahead, while representatives from city departments host resource tables with information on local services and upcoming community opportunities.

Learn more

Listen to Music at Musicology Co. in Edmonds

Explore the latest music at the coolest record store in the region. Musicology Co. is a vibrant, woman-owned music boutique and record store offering new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes, with a strong focus on spotlighting local artists through live in-store performances and a curated music‑lover experience. Drop in for an upcoming live performance or Listening Party.

Performances this week:

Wednesday, March 25 from 6–7:30 p.m.: Songwriter’s Open Mic

Friday, March 27 from 3–4 p.m.: Melanie Martinez “Hades” Listening Party

Saturday, March 28 from 4–7 p.m.: Saturday Sessions — Riley Pepper & Elliot Austin

Learn more

Play Video Games, Get Homework Help and More at Sno-Isle Libraries

Sno‑Isle Libraries regularly hosts a variety of free, family friendly events — such as baby and toddler storytimes, book talks, crafts and community gatherings — across its branches and online throughout the year. Find one at the library near you and check out some books to read while you’re there.

Curious preschoolers and their caregivers are invited to the Lynnwood Library every Monday at 2 p.m. for Little Science Lab with Imagine Children’s Museum. Kids can dive into fun, hands-on experiments and discover the wonders of science and math together.

On Tuesdays from 4-6 p.m., drop in to the Lynnwood Library for free Homework Help, where volunteers are available to assist students in grades K-12 with school assignments. No registration is required — just bring the work you’re working on. Assistance is offered on a first-come, first-served basis and is a great way for students to get a little extra support after school.

Game On at Edmonds Library invites teens to drop in on Tuesday, March 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. for an afternoon of video gaming on Nintendo Switch — from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — with snacks provided.

Registration is required for many events, so check out Sno-Isle Libraries’ event calendar link below for more details.

Learn more

Silver Creek Indoor Play Park

Mondays and Thursdays, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Need to get out of the house? Bring young kids to the free Indoor Playpark at Lynnwood’s Silver Creek Family Church to hang out and play. Parents can enjoy some coffee or tea while kids play with the indoor toys.

Learn more

Join Edmonds Chess Club at Leftcraft Brewery

Mondays from 5-9 p.m. at 519 Main St. in Edmonds

Come for the food, stay for the chess! Participation is free, but plan to order something from the restaurant for providing the space. Eat, drink and play — all levels welcome, and chess sets are ready to go.

Learn more

Cheap Thrills

Explore the Cabin Fever Market in Edmonds

On 5th Avenue North (just north of the fountain) between Main and Bell Streets

On Saturday, March 28 and Saturday, April 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The Winter Market in downtown Edmonds has a new name: Cabin Fever Market. Explore the monthly market by browsing fresh produce, handmade goods, and tasty treats. Connect with the makers and neighbors who make our community feel so vibrant

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Explore Local Drop-in Child Care Options

Need a night off from parenting? Several local spots offer childcare with an evening of fun for kids.

Photo by Karthik Balakrishnan on Unsplash

Get Your Game on at Around the Table Boardgame Pub

Don’t miss out this lively destination in Lynnwood for families and friends with tons of board games on site that you can play together — from classics to new favorites. Enjoy ice cream, treats and a library of games to play.

While the regular calendar lists tabletop‑gaming events, prereleases and league nights, the core appeal is that you can drop in any day to choose from hundreds of games and play at your pace, making it a great hangout for kids, teens and adults alike. It is easy to organize casual meet‑ups (like board game afternoons), and the friendly staff can help you find games that suit your group.

Learn more

Public Swim Sessions at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds Pools

Schedules vary, see pool sites for details

Open swim sessions generally charge a fee of less than $10 per person.

We’re lucky to live in a region with multiple indoor or outdoor heated pools to help us get some recreation in during the dark, rainy months. My family has a membership to the Lynnwood Rec Center and we love attending the open swim sessions for a fun, budget-friendly outing.

Lynnwood Rec Center Pool: Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot.

Multiple open swim and rec swim sessions happen each week at this pool, featuring a recreation pool with two water slides, a lazy river, a water playground and spray features, a family and more! See the pool schedule and register ahead to reserve your spot. Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion Pool: Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit.

Warm water, a lazy river, a sauna and more. What’s not to love? See the full schedule to plan your visit. Yost Pool in Edmonds: Yost has limited open swim sessions during this season, but makes for fun outside option for people who want to experience a heated pool outdoors. See the full schedule to plan a visit.



Beginner Skate Lessons at Lynnwood Bowl & Skate

Lessons on Saturdays, 11 a.m.-noon and drop-in sessions Sundays from 11 a.m.-noon at

6210 200th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Sign up for weekly lessons for kids and adults. Lessons include a 30‑minute instruction period followed by 30 minutes of practice, taught by national‑level coach Ezra Thompson. Learn skills like balance, stopping, and forward and backward skating, with more advanced skills offered in a Level 2 course.

A four-week session costs $120, including open skate time, and there’s also a Sunday drop-in option for $30 that includes a practice session.

Learn more

Public Skate Sessions at Lynnwood Ice Center

19803 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood



Whether your family loves skating, hockey or just trying something new, the Lynnwood Ice Center has something for everyone — from open skate sessions to stick-and-puck sessions and even “theater on ice.” It’s a safe and welcoming spot for all ages to enjoy some time on the rink.

Seattle Skating Club offers skate lessons for people ages 3.5 and older and of varying skill levels. Explore their lessons schedule and sign up for future sessions.

Note that all visitors must pay ahead through their digital system. See the full calendar to find a session that works for your schedule this week.

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Resources for Families

Snohomish County Resource List

Not sure which resources you need? This list can help you see the options. The Snohomish County Community Resource List provides contact information for over 300 local services, including emergency assistance, legal aid, youth and family support, mental health resources, financial help and immigration services.

Learn more

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211 North Sound – Snohomish County Resource Line

Monday–Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Call: 211

Text: 211WAOD to 898211

211 North Sound connects residents of Snohomish, Island, San Juan, Skagit and Whatcom counties to a comprehensive range of community services. Trained specialists provide free, confidential assistance in over 140 languages, offering referrals for housing, food, health care, child care, crisis support and more.

In Snohomish County, 211 also supports initiatives like the Homeless Coordinated Entry and Emergency Rental Assistance programs. For specialized support, including assistance for individuals with traumatic brain injuries, call 211 and follow the prompts for TBI services.

Learn more

Family Support through Edmonds School District

The Edmonds School District offers a dedicated Family Support Resource Line to assist families in need. You can reach them at 425-431-1454 or via email at familysupport@edmonds.wednet.edu. Family Resource Advocates are available to provide holistic support and help families access community resources. For even more information, visit the district’s Family Support page.

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Snohomish County Human Services

Snohomish County Human Services offers a wide range of programs to help families in our region meet basic needs and support overall well-being. Services include early childhood programs like Early Head Start and ECEAP, family support resources for caregivers, behavioral health counseling and 24/7 crisis services, housing and energy assistance through the Community Action Partnership, and specialized support for veterans and their families. Learn more online about how to access these services to get help with food, housing, mental health and other essential needs.

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Edmonds Human Services — Resources for Edmonds Residents

Edmonds Human Services is a helpful resource for any Edmonds resident facing financial, mental health, housing or other personal challenges. With a range of supports — from food and housing aid to college student services, veteran and senior help, suicide prevention (including 988 lifeline access), and more — this department connects people to local and county resources tailored to improve quality of life

Learn more

Local Food Banks

Families in need can turn to several neighborhood food banks for weekly groceries and fresh produce. Each serves residents in its surrounding area, with easy pickup times and volunteer support:

Edmonds Food Bank

Lynnwood Food Bank

Mountlake Terrace Food Bank

Mukilteo Food Bank

Domestic Violence Resources

For families experiencing domestic violence, several local organizations offer confidential support and emergency shelter services:

DVS-SnoCo provides a 24/7 crisis line at 425-252-2873, offering emergency shelter, legal advocacy, safety planning, and support for individuals and families affected by intimate partner violence.

YWCA Pathways for Women

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence.

Located in Lynnwood, this 45-day emergency shelter offers safe housing and resources for women and families experiencing homelessness, including those fleeing domestic violence. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, call 911. For confidential support, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).

Youth Ride Public Transit Free!

Kids and teens 18 and under can ride buses, ferry, and light rail for free — no pass required. Want tap-and-go convenience? Get a free Youth ORCA card online or at the Ride Store.

Learn more

Share the fun!

Wherever your adventures take you, I hope this roundup helps you find fun, affordable, and meaningful ways to connect and enjoy the season. Have an event or suggestion? Want to share your reels from a recent outing to be featured here? I’d love to hear from you. Comment below to get in touch. Don’t forget to check back every Monday for fresh ideas.

Rory Graves is a local writer, editor and parent of three teens who loves helping families find fun, meaningful ways to connect with their community. She covers family-friendly events, local resources, and creative outings around South Snohomish County. When she’s not exploring the region, you can find her cheering at one of her kids’ games, thrifting or curled up with a good book and some tea.