Sponsor spotlight: 5 financial terms everyone should know

Money impacts nearly every part of life. Whether you’re just starting your career, running a household, or trying to grow your savings, understanding a few key terms can give you a real advantage. Here are 5 financial terms that you should understand to help better manage your money

1) Net Worth = Assets – Liabilities

What it is: Net worth is the bottom line of your financial life. It’s what you own (assets) minus what you owe others (liabilities). The result of this math is your net worth.

Why it matters: Forget income for a second. Net worth is the real measure of how well you’re doing financially speaking. You can make six figures and still be broke if you’re drowning in debt. Tracking net worth shows whether you’re moving forward, stuck in place or sliding backwards.

Planning tip: Watch your net worth like a financial GPS. Check in regularly. If it’s not growing, it’s time to rethink how you’re spending, saving or investing. Consider creating this calculation at the beginning of each year, then compare it over time.

2) Compound Interest

What it is: Compound interest is like a money snowball. You earn interest not just on your original cash, but also on the interest on the interest that was made in previous time periods. It’s growth feeding on growth.

Why it matters: This is how small savings turn into serious wealth. Compound interest doesn’t just add, it multiplies. It’s the silent force behind retirement accounts, savings plans and long-term investments. The sooner you start, the harder it works.

Planning tip: Start understanding and applying compounding now. It works in a bank’s favor with mortgages and credit card debt. It works in your favor with savings and retirement accounts. Actively manage it. Search bank accounts that pay reasonable interest (most don’t!). Maximize your retirement contributions. Make extra payments on credit card debt and loans like your mortgage. Even a few dollars invested early can outpace thousands invested later. Time isn’t just money, it’s compounding!

3) Liquidity

What it is: Liquidity is all about access. It’s how quickly you can turn an asset into spendable cash. A $100 bill? Instantly liquid. A house? Not so much. It takes time and effort to sell and turn a home into cash.

Why it matters: When life throws a curveball, you want money as soon as possible, not stuck in a slow-moving investment. Liquid assets give you financial agility, which is essential during emergencies or unexpected expenses.

Planning tip: Keep an emergency fund in something ultra-liquid like a savings account. That way, when things get rough, you’re not forced to sell stocks or real estate at the worst possible time.

4) Debt-to-Equity Ratio (DTE) = Total Personal Debt/Personal Net Worth

What it is: DTE compares how much debt you have to how much you own outright. Your equity is your net worth (see above), which is what’s left after subtracting your debts from your assets.

Why it matters: This number tells you if you’re living on solid ground or skating on financial thin ice. A high DTE means debt is doing the heavy lifting in your life, which is typically risky. A low DTE means you actually own most of what you have.

Planning tip: Track your DTE like a financial vital sign. Aim to lower it over time by paying down debt and building assets.

5) Loan-to-Value Ratio (LTV) = Loan Balance/Current Value of the Asset

What it is: LTV is how much you owe on a loan compared to what the asset (usually a home or a vehicle) is currently worth.

Why it matters: Lenders look at LTV to size up their risk. A low LTV means more equity and less risk for the lender – you’re likely to get better interest rates. A high LTV means you’ve borrowed most of the asset’s value, which can mean higher rates, extra fees, or even being denied a loan.

But LTV isn’t just a bank’s problem. It’s yours, too. A high LTV means you’ve got little skin in the game. If prices drop or something goes wrong (like a vehicle getting totaled), you could owe more than the asset is worth. That’s called being underwater, and no one wants to drown in debt.

Planning tip: Always keep your LTV under 80%; 50% is a safer target. The more equity you build, the more control and options you have, whether you’re refinancing, selling or just sleeping better at night.

Financial literacy isn’t about knowing everything. It’s about understanding the basics well enough to make smart decisions. These five terms are your starting blocks. Get familiar with them and you’ll be able to build a stronger financial future.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com

425-640-8660