Sponsor spotlight: Fried Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

- Pacific Oysters, lightly coated in a crispy breading.
- Paired with Scotty’s signature tartar sauce – a creamy, tangy delight.
- Served with a side of golden, perfectly seasoned French fries
Indulge in the ultimate seafood experience — the briny, buttery goodness of fresh Pacific oysters, fried to golden perfection. The light, crispy breading complements the natural sweetness of the oysters, while Scotty’s signature tartar sauce adds a tangy, creamy contrast. Paired with a side of hot, crispy French fries, this dish is a flavor-packed delight that will transport you straight to the coast.
Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 12-14. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, and Scotty’s award winning Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.
Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday
3:30-7:30 p.m.
Five Corners in Edmonds
8330 212th St. S.W.
Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.
