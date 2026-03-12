Sponsor spotlight: Fried Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Sink your teeth into the ocean’s delicacy at Scotty’s Food Truck this week — lightly breaded and fried fresh Pacific Oysters, served to perfection with Scotty’s signature tartar sauce and crispy French fries.

Pacific Oysters, lightly coated in a crispy breading.

Paired with Scotty’s signature tartar sauce – a creamy, tangy delight.

Served with a side of golden, perfectly seasoned French fries

Indulge in the ultimate seafood experience — the briny, buttery goodness of fresh Pacific oysters, fried to golden perfection. The light, crispy breading complements the natural sweetness of the oysters, while Scotty’s signature tartar sauce adds a tangy, creamy contrast. Paired with a side of hot, crispy French fries, this dish is a flavor-packed delight that will transport you straight to the coast.

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at 5 Corners, in the Calvary church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W. Edmonds, WA 98026) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, March 12-14. On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, and Scotty’s award winning Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.