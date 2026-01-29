Sponsor spotlight: Gallery North at 65 — A Legacy of Art and Community

Join us at Gallery North in Edmonds, for a special celebration marking the cooperative’s 65th anniversary. From Feb. 2-28, experience a vibrant collection of artworks by 17 talented member artists and artisans, offered at discounted prices as part of our Anniversary Sale.

Founded in 1961 as the Art Stable Gallery at the Henderson Ranch in Bothell, Gallery North has a rich history of fostering local artists and connecting art lovers with inspired, meaningful work. The cooperative moved and evolved over the decades – from Kenmore in 1964 when it adopted the Gallery North name, to its current home in the downtown Edmonds vicinity since 1969. This anniversary marks a remarkable milestone in the enduring legacy of this artist-run space.

Visitors will have multiple opportunities to meet the artists in person, including a special reception on Saturday, Feb. 7 from 1-4 p.m. Another chance to connect with the creators occurs during the Edmonds Art Walk on Feb. 19 from 5-8 p.m. Both occasions offer a unique glimpse into the artistic processes behind the work, as well as the chance to engage directly with the talents shaping the show.

This event celebrates not only the exceptional work of Gallery North members but also the support of the community that has nurtured the cooperative for over six decades. Whether you are a longtime supporter or discovering Gallery North for the first time, the 65th Anniversary Sale is a limited-time opportunity to acquire original art at special prices and be part of an inspiring artistic legacy.

Plan your visit to Gallery North this February and celebrate creativity, community and the timeless spirit of art.

Gallery North Edmonds has been in operation since 1961 as it continues its mission to promote established and emerging local artists in the heart of beautiful downtown Edmonds. Gallery North is located at 401 Main St., Edmonds, and is open Tuesday through Sunday (11 a.m.-5 p.m.). For further information, please visit the Gallery North website at www.gallerynorthedmonds.com or call the gallery at 425-774-0946.