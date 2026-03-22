Sponsor spotlight: Journey into the heart of what makes us human with Matthew Morrison

On March 29, Matthew Morrison presents Show Up at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Morrison invites audiences to step into a world where music and dance are more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.

Show Up started as a simple idea: choosing to be present. Choosing connection. Choosing joy, even when it feels uncomfortable or vulnerable.

According to Matthew Morrison, this concert series is a place to gather. To listen. To laugh. To sit with the quiet stuff and celebrate the moments that lift us all. Through music, movement, and storytelling, he sets out to explore what it means to keep showing up — for ourselves, for each other and for the lives we’re living right now.

Matthew Morrison is a versatile and charismatic performer, recognized for his work on stage and screen, and a multi-time Tony, Emmy, and Golden Globe Award nominee.

Morrison will be taking over Jonathan Groff’s role in Just in Time on Broadway this April for a limited three-week run. He made his Broadway debut in Footloose nearly 30 years ago, but his big break came when he was cast as heartthrob Link Larkin in the hit musical Hairspray.

In addition to his storied Broadway tenure, Morrison is probably best known for starring in the musical comedy series “Glee,” where he played the director of the glee club, Mr. Will Schuester. Morrison has many other iconic roles on TV/film, most notably on the hit CBS show “The Good Wife,” where he played the role of U.S. Attorney Connor Fox through the series finale, and as Paul Stadler throughout Season 13 and 14 of ABC’s “Grey’s Anatomy.”

Please join us on March 29 for a show where no two nights are exactly the same. What makes Show Up special is the energy in the room—the honesty, the connection, the feeling Morrison wants to convey: that we’re all in it together. It’s not about perfection. It’s about presence. And the reminder that showing up, again and again, can change everything.

Looking for more spring entertainment?

Visit ec4arts.org to find more performances and community events, such as The Coast To Coast Tour with Matt Andersen, Colin James and Terra Lightfoot, Sierra Hull, and more!

Explore ECA’s full lineup of entertainment on our website, or connect with us by visiting, calling, or emailing the ECA Box Office. Located at 410 4th Ave. N., the box office is open noon-5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday (closed Wednesday), with extended hours on performance nights. Reach us at boxoffice@ec4arts.org or 425-275-9595. Discounts are available at all ECA-presented shows for seniors, students and military members.

Funded in part by the City of Edmonds Tourism Promotional Fund.