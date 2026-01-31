Sponsor spotlight: Let your love shine this Valentine’s Day with diamond upgrades

Valentine’s Day is, of course, all about celebrating love: where it’s been, how it’s grown and where it’s going next. This year, instead of chocolates or flowers, consider a lasting and meaningful new way to mark the occasion with diamond trade-ins and upgrades from Edmonds’ very own Cline Jewelers.

You don’t need to start from scratch with a brand-new piece of jewelry. Diamond upgrades allow you to build on the love story you already share by upgrading an existing diamond and all of its sentimental value into something even bigger and more brilliant. It’s romantic, sustainable and incredibly personal, and it may just be one of the most thoughtful gifts you can give this Valentine’s Day. We spoke to Andy Cline, the owner of Cline Jewelers, about the beauty of diamond upgrades for Valentine’s Day.

A Diamond That Evolves, Just Like Your Love

Relationships grow over time. Engagements turn into marriages, milestones turn into memories and the bond you share with your partner deepens in ways words can’t quite describe. As your love changes, so should your diamonds.

“A diamond upgrade mirrors the way your relationship evolves,” says Andy Cline. “The diamond you chose for your partner’s engagement ring or stud earrings was perfect at the time, but now you’re in a new moment. You’re sharing a different and deeper story.” By turning an old, sentimental diamond in for a newer, larger one, you get to honor your shared past while also celebrating how your love has grown and will continue growing. It symbolizes the ever-evolving nature of your shared memories and connection.

What Is a Diamond Upgrade?

“Diamond upgrades are a pretty simple process, and it’s something we do very frequently,” Cline explains. “Basically, you can bring in any diamond you purchased from Cline Jewelers — no matter how long ago — and we will put the entire value of that diamond toward a new purchase for you. So you can really get a great deal on a newer and bigger diamond, something you might’ve worried was out of your price range.”

Cline emphasizes that it’s always worth exploring your options, adding: “We’re happy to give you a trade-in offer on your diamond, but we’ll never pressure you to take it. It’s your choice whether you’re happy with the offer or not, and if not, we’re also happy to help you find a different gift if you’d like.”

Cline says that there are many reasons why couples might choose to trade-in old diamonds for upgrades: “Some of the most common reasons I see include celebrating an anniversary or a big life milestone, celebrating a holiday like Valentine’s Day, refreshing a ring to match someone’s changing tastes and, of course, increasing carat size.” When couples get married, Cline notes, they’re often younger and not as established in their careers. “As time passes, hopefully there’s some more career success and they find themselves in better financial positions. So those diamonds they maybe dreamed about but couldn’t afford are suddenly within reach.” That’s especially true, of course, if you add in the monetary gain from trading in the previous diamond.

Diamond Upgrades Make the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift

Even the most thoughtful Valentine’s gifts can be fleeting. Flowers eventually fade, and chocolates get eaten. But a diamond upgrade will stand the test of time. It’s a gift that goes far beyond the sparkle. It’s a way of celebrating and reinvesting in your shared history as a couple. It’s a way of recommitting, and letting your partner know that given the chance, you’d choose them all over again.

Diamond upgrades aren’t just gifts of luxury. It’ll feel like a stunning and elegant gift, but it’ll also have plenty of thought and sentiment behind it. A diamond upgrade is about much more than showing your partner what you can afford. It lets them know that you cherish sharing the journey of life with them. And it helps turn Valentine’s Day into a memory, not just a moment, as your partner unwraps a truly unforgettable gift. They’ll think of you and the special times you’ve shared every time they wear it.

Whether you’ve been together for two years or for 20, a diamond upgrade tells your partner that you believe your love is still growing, that you’re committed to a beautiful shared future, and that you take pride in your history as a couple.

Design A Piece That Feels New

Diamond upgrades don’t have to mean just putting a larger diamond into an old setting. “Lots of couples will take this chance to make other design changes to their jewelry,” says Andy Cline. “People’s tastes change over time. It happens to all of us, and it’s something we can work with. We love updating those sentimental pieces so they feel fresh and the gift recipient is excited to wear them again.”

Some fresh design ideas for upgrades include:

● Adding a diamond halo or side stones for extra sparkle

● Changing setting styles to reflect current trends

● Increasing carat weight while changing the diamond’s shape

● Re-setting heirloom stones into contemporary designs — rings, necklaces or earrings

Why Choose Cline Jewelers for Your Upgrade?

When it comes to something this personal, trust the experts. “This is something we’ve been honored to do for a very long time,” says Andy Cline. “Through over four decades in business, we’ve helped a lot of Edmonds couples upgrade their diamonds. And it never gets old — it’s always very rewarding.”

Experience matters, but the benefits of having a local jeweler upgrade your diamond don’t stop there. Working with a local jeweler means building a relationship rather than just performing a transaction. It means getting one-on-one attention from craftsmen who are passionate about what they do, and it increases your range of design options so that you can find the perfect gift to tell your story.

Make This Valentine’s Day One for the Books with Cline Jewelers

This year, skip the typical gifts and go for something unexpected — and lasting. A diamond upgrade honors your shared past while embracing what’s next for the two of you. So if you’re looking for a Valentine’s Day gift that’s romantic, unforgettable and sentimental, the team at Cline Jewelers invites you to trade-in your diamonds previously purchased at Cline for something bigger, brighter, and better than ever