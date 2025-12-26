Sponsor spotlight: Local dentist helps uninsured adults

Dr. Sophon Heng D.D.S. caters to those people who don’t have dental insurance. His clinic provides comprehensive dental care exclusively to uninsured adults in a modern yet modest office in Edmonds. Dr. Heng grew up in Seattle and graduated in 2001 from the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry in San Francisco.

“After watching the dental profession change,” said Dr. Heng, “I felt it had to be done a different way, ‘A Non-insured Way.’

“We use the latest technology and treatment, yet we keep our facility modest and control our business overhead, which allows us to offer lower fees to serve the people in the community.”

For example, Dr. Heng’s office charges $750 for a lifelike crown made with latest materials and technology. His crowns are guaranteed for five years against breakage or defects. Other dental offices could customarily run from $1,200 or more for a similar crown in this area. Also, other general procedures in Dr. Heng’s office run 30-60% less than those typically charged. For example, $750 for a root canal, $1,500 for immediate denture (each), and a cleaning starts at $75.

Patients often remark they find Dr. Heng’s office a breath of fresh air in an age where profit and greed driven corporations and “banksters” are invading every aspect of our lives, including our health care. “We have had a great response from all of our patients and we have met so many wonderful and appreciative people.” said office manager Channa. “We treat all of our patients like we would our own family,” she says.

“We explain to our patients that we don’t cut corners on care, treatment or materials,” said Karen, dental assistant. “We pride ourselves in treating people not just their teeth. We love dentistry and feel great about providing excellent care. We are driven by our desire to help others.”

Many of Dr. Heng’s patients are young adults and seniors who have no dental insurance or have only a limited policy that gives them a few benefits and then charges more for their other needs. Dr. Heng offers no gimmicks, just modern quality dentistry at an affordable cost.

Contact Dr. Heng’s office today to set up your appointment and get on the path to better dental health now.

Sophon Heng D.D.S.

7907 212th Street Sw

Suite 102

Edmonds, WA 98026

425-773-6271