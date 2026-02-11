Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck at Five Corners in Edmonds Feb. 12-14

Scotty’s Food Truck will be at Five Corners, in the Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Feb. 12-14.

On the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish and Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Creamy New England Clam Chowder, and much more.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.