Sponsor spotlight: The rise of the DIY economy — and how you can participate

We used to fix things. Then came mass production and making gave way to buying. But something’s shifting. Again.

Welcome to the rise of the DIY economy. Here’s a look at what’s driving this shift and how you can participate.

The solution is at your fingertips

You no longer need a workshop full of specialized gear to be a maker. A $300 3D printer can produce functional parts at home. A smartphone can film a tutorial that hits a million views by midnight. Online platforms are modern-day apprenticeships. Want to fix something? There’s a tutorial for that, and probably one will help get the job done.

Creativity meets commerce

Once the tools became universally accessible, it was just a matter of time before DIYers figured out how to turn a passion project into a business. Internet sites make it simple for creators to sell directly to consumers, with no middlemen. For many, the DIY route isn’t just about extra cash. It’s about independence, creative control and ownership.

The downside of DIY

The DIY economy isn’t a perfect system, though. Turning a hobby into a business can sometimes suck the joy out of it. When your income depends on constantly creating, the pressure can be intense. Platform dependence is also risky. Many maker businesses rely on algorithms, trends and third-party platforms. One change in a selling site’s policy and revenue can vanish overnight.

Ideas to jump into DIY

Whether you’re itching to create something or just looking for more control over how you earn and live, there’s a place for you in the DIY economy.

Start small. Pick one area of your life to DIY. It could be fixing your own clothes, learning basic bike repair or cooking a meal.

Learn a new skill. Set aside an hour a week to learn something new: 3D modeling, woodworking, knitting, canning, coding or sewing. The ideas are endless.

Join a maker community. Look for makerspaces in your area, or join online forums that match your interests. Sharing progress, asking questions, and seeing others’ work will push you further than going solo.

Sell something simple. Got a handmade item, print or digital file someone might want? List it on a marketplace. Test the waters before plunging into the deep end of the pool.

Fix first, buy later. Next time something breaks or wears out, ask: Can I repair this? Can I remake it?

Treat your time like it matters. DIY doesn’t always mean doing everything yourself. Sometimes it means building systems, automating tasks or learning just enough to delegate wisely.

The rise of the DIY economy isn’t just about saving money or passing time. It’s about control, connection, and identity. And because it feels better to create than to consume. Enjoy the journey!

