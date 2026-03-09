Sponsor spotlight: Tips to protect your tax information

Hackers and data thieves target personally identifiable information or (PII). They also know their best score can be had by filing information using your tax ID and stealing your withholdings before you are the wiser. But by working together, we can mutually reduce the risk of this happening to you. Here are some tips:

Awareness is key

Your number one defense to becoming a victim is to be aware. So whenever you open an email, read a text, answer a phone, or go to a website, keep your awareness switch on high. This is especially true in this age of AI. Fake emails look more real than ever. Voice replication can duplicate a voice and texts come from valid looking vendors.

No personal data over open lines

Do not send any tax records attached to an email. Only use safe, encrypted paths to do so or simply drop off the material in person. Copies of 1099s and W-2s are needed, but only if they are sent securely.

Three safeguards: Physical, Technical, Administrative

Your security can be broken down into these three categories:

Physical: Keep your data physically safe. Be sure your records are in locked places and your digital data on your computer is password protected AND encrypted. Destroy old documents, shred the paper ones, and keep backups of your data.

Technical: Keep your software up to date, including antivirus software and computer/phone operating systems. Use secure passwords and turn on multifactor authentication whenever possible.

Administrative: Keep yourself up-to-date on the newest threats. When you receive breach notices, take security action. And monitor your accounts, especially financial ones.

Use the IRS identity protection program

If you have any concerns whatsoever, understand the IRS has an identity protection program that requires providing a unique ID when filing your tax return. The ID is required if you have had your tax information stolen, but its participation is otherwise voluntary. If you are in the program, understand your tax return cannot be filed without this security code.

Final Tips

• Never give private information when the initial contact comes from another source. Independently verify the source AND only use a separate, known way to communicate.

• Don’t send PII over open lines

• Never use public Wi-Fi

• Check statements at least monthly

• Stay on top of the news and keep updated about breach notices

• Be alert for any 1099s or other tax forms you receive that do not make sense

If you are the least bit suspicious about a tax-related call or contact, reach out immediately. Help is but a call away.

Nancy J. Ekrem, CPA

Managing Shareholder

DME CPA Group PC

Certified Public Accountants & Business Consultants

nekrem@dmecpa.com