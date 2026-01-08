Sponsor spotlight: Wild Crab and Shrimp Cakes the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

Indulge in the ultimate seafood experience with Wild Crab and Shrimp Cakes from Scotty’s Food Truck this Thursday-Saturday, Jan. 8-10.

Made with premium wild-caught crab and shrimp, these cakes are perfectly crispy on the outside, and tender and flavorful on the inside. They are served with a side of crispy French fries and Scotty’s signature tartar sauce.

Also on the menu, you can find Scotty’s famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, Wild Alaskan Cod Fish & Chips, Salmon, Cod or Shrimp Tacos, Garlic Shrimp Caesar, Scotty’s award winning Creamy New England Clam Chowder and much more.

The truck will be at Five Corners, in the Calvary Church parking lot (located at 8330 212th St. S.W., Edmonds) from 3:30-7:30 p.m. both days.

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615.