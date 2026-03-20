Spring plant sale at Kruckeberg Botanic Garden’s MsK Nursery March 27-29

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MsK Nursery at the Kruckeberg Botanic Garden will host a Spring Plant Sale Friday-Sunday, March 27-29.

You’ll find Pacific Northwest natives, plants from the garden’s collection, and rare and unusual species.

The members pre-sale will run from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, March 26. Members will receive a 15% discount on all plants and garden items.

Kruckeberg Botanic Garden is located at 20312 15th Ave. N.W. in Shoreline.

For more information about the Spring Plant Sale or membership, visit www.kruckeberg.org

The Kruckeberg Botanic Garden Foundation stewards the City-owned Kruckeberg Botanic Garden in partnership with the City of Shoreline, ensuring this four-acre public garden remains a place of conservation, education and community connection.

Find more stories at Shoreline Area News.