St. Thomas More School invites community to open house Jan. 25

St. Thomas More School invites the community to attend its Catholic Schools Week Kickoff on Sunday, Jan. 25.
This special event will begin with a school-led Mass at 10:30 a.m., followed by breakfast and school open house from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
St. Thomas More School is located at 6511 176th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
