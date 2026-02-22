State legislators Liias, Ortiz-Self and Peterson engage with constituents at Edmonds Town Hall

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Key takeaways:

Millionaires tax backed by all three lawmaker

Housing crisis framed as a shared statewide responsibilit

Legislators address concerns about kids: early learning, fentanyl and schools

Immigration enforcement and civil rights under scrutiny



Universal health care as a long-term goal amid rising costs



An estimated 100 people turned out Saturday morning at Edmonds-Woodway High school to hear the 21st District’s state legislative representatives — Sen. Marko Liias and Reps. Strom Peterson and Lillian Ortiz-Self — report on their work in Olympia and respond to questions from the constituents.

The event was moderated by My Neighborhood New Group President and CEO Teresa Wippel, who consolidated questions from the audience and posed them to the legislators. The forum focused on a range of issues, primarily those being considered in the current legislative session in Olympia. These included tax fairness and the so-called Millionaires Tax, universal health care, housing and homelessness, education funding, early learning, immigration and civil rights, health care access, climate and environmental policy, and child welfare.

The event was designed to promote transparency, allow residents to voice concerns and ideas directly to lawmakers, and reinforce civic engagement as the legislators head into key budget and policy decisions this session.

Wippel opened the event by welcoming attendees and introducing the legislators.

In his opening remarks, Liias — who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee — referenced his hometown roots, pointing out that he was born “across the street in what was then called Stevens Hospital.” He spoke of the pleasure he gets from representing “the community I grew up in.”

“Our Senate Democratic Caucus has made affordability our primary goal,” he said. “This includes reducing costs on things like housing and child care, and cutting taxes on working families and small businesses. Look for us to announce our budget proposal for transportation on Monday, which will help create tens of thousands of good family wage jobs all over the state.”

Referencing his strong support for inclusion and values, he went on to say that, “We are seeing a federal government that is excluding people and dividing us. It is our priority to stand up and create a state where everybody can live freely and with dignity, regardless of where you came from, what you look like, who you love. We want to make our state a safe and welcoming place for everybody.”

Peterson’s opening comments stressed his focus on taxes, the housing crisis and safety.

“We’re about two thirds of the way through our short session,” he said. ”We are making some really tough choices, and it’s not been easy. We have the second most regressive tax code in the nation, which hits working families particularly hard. We are in a housing crisis, not only here in Washington state but around the country.

“I am really proud of standing with my seatmates to make sure that we’re keeping our kids safe — our kids are safer now than they were just a few years ago, especially from gun violence,” he added.

Ortiz-Self introduced herself as House Majority Caucus chair and a long-time educator and mental health therapist who “frames issues through the lens of children, schools and behavioral health.”

“We are constantly fighting with the chaos that is being created on the national level,” she said. “One minute we have school funding and the next minute it’s being taken away. I am an educator and a mental health therapist at heart. It is something I’m very, very passionate about.”

The first question posed by Wippel concerned SB 6346, the Millionaires Tax.

“We have a variety of questions and statements on this topic,” she said. “Some people support it, some oppose it, and some wonder if you will commit to not going below the millionaire threshold for additional taxing?”

All three lawmakers voiced support for the Millionaires Tax as a way to rebalance what they described as Washington’s “upside-down” and highly regressive tax system. They emphasized that the tax applies only to income above $1 million and does not include home values, affects a relatively small number of residents, and is paired with tax relief for small businesses and working families. New revenue, they said, would ease taxes on small businesses and working families, help stabilize funding for education, health care and other critical services while asking those who have benefited most from the state’s strong economy to “put a little back into the system.”

“We have the most upside-down tax system in the country,” Liias said. “Working class folks pay 14-15% of their income in state and local taxes, while those in the top 1% pay only 4%. I believe the system should be reversed.

“And I want to make it very clear that I do not support a tax on people making less than a million dollars,” he emphasized. “Those of us that are working class or middle class are already paying too much as it is, and we should not be asked to pay more.”

Ortiz-Self echoed Liias’ remarks, reiterating that the tax would kick in only after the first million.

“This is a Millionaire’s Tax after the first million, and housing does not count,” she said. “It doesn’t matter how much your house costs [or is worth]; this is not part of the equation. So if you make $1,000,001, the $1 will be taxed, not your first million.”

Peterson also expressed support for the measure, saying that “those who have benefited most from Washington’s economy should contribute more to help working families and those that are working their way up that ladder.”

On housing, the delegation agreed that Washington is in a severe housing and homelessness crisis and that every community must “do their fair share” in adding homes.

Peterson, speaking as chair of the House Housing Committee and a former Edmonds City Councilmember, acknowledged tensions over local control and bills affecting ground‑floor retail requirements, but stressed that legislation is being revised to protect “vibrant downtown cores” while still ensuring more housing options.

He cited his bill (HB 2266), which is designed to compel or enable every community — including suburban cities like Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mukilteo — to allow emergency, transitional and permanent supportive housing. It’s based on the premise that homelessness is fundamentally a housing problem that exists everywhere, not just in big urban centers, Peterson said, adding that “People are struggling in all of our communities, not just big cities.”

“State‑level standards are sometimes necessary when cities fall short,” he said. “This bill deals with housing for those that are really, really struggling, people who are just getting back onto their feet.”

Overall, he presented housing policy as a balance: respecting local input and character where possible, but using state action when needed to expand housing supply and address homelessness as a statewide crisis rather than a purely local issue.

In response to a series of questions regarding cuts to state funding for infants and toddlers with disabilities proposed by HB 2688, Peterson acknowledged the harm and described the vote as a wake‑up call about grim budget realities. In this case, it’s about a growing gap between stagnant revenues and rising case loads, that is both morally wrong and at the same time fiscally driven.

“I saw the article in today’s Seattle Times,” he said. “I took that really horrible vote in the Appropriations Committee. It was not a vote that any of us wanted to take, but our revenues have not risen as they were projected. This does not mean that this is the final say as to what’s going to be cut and what we’re going to try to salvage. We’re going to look for other ways to save money, other things that maybe we can cut, and other revenue sources to make sure that we can help protect these kids.”

Ortiz-Self sounded the alarm on the fentanyl epidemic, noting that child fatalities in state care have risen to 57 in the last year, with “82% of them in newborns to 3-year-olds,” and that many children are born addicted. She pushed for more nurses, clinic funding and home‑based services.

Regarding the K–12 system, Ortiz-Self argued the state’s prototypical school model (the state’s funding formula that decides how much money and how many staff positions a “typical” school is supposed to get) “is not working.” Liias pressed for device‑free classrooms with a “bell to bell” ban on smartphone devices and stronger digital literacy education so students can focus on learning how to “navigate this digital space” safely.

Moving to the subject of elections, Wippel acknowledged several questions on this topic and summarized them as follows:” Would you support making Election Day a state holiday? And if you need an ID to board a plane and open a bank account, why not to vote?”

Liias fully endorsed making Election Day a state holiday and defended Washington’s vote‑by‑mail system as both secure and accessible, reminding the audience that signatures are checked against voter registration records and that audits verify results.

“When you register to vote, you submit a signature as part of that registration. Our county auditor has that signature on file, and that is what they’re verifying,” he explained. “When you sign the back of the ballot and you send the ballot back, they are comparing your signature to the one that we have on file from when you registered to vote. So the idea that our mail-in ballots have no verification or aren’t being checked in some way is just inaccurate.”

He went on to point out that when signatures don’t match, the voter is contacted by the State Auditor to take additional steps.

“We have done non-partisan analyses of our vote-by-mail system, and we find that it is one of the most secure systems in the country,” he added. “And more importantly than that, it’s one of the ones that makes participation the easiest in our state.”

Immigration drew some of the most emotional testimony, as Ortiz-Self described rising fear in immigrant communities and abuses reported at the Northwest Detention Center, citing hunger strikes and lack of medical care. She defended Washington’s Keep Washington Working law, which limits ICE access to schools, churches and hospitals without a warrant.

Liias stressed that the U.S. Bill of Rights applies to “every single human being whose feet are on American soil,” warning that ICE has detained enough U.S. citizens that facilities have actually created “citizen sections,” which he characterized as “bone chilling.”

In closing, he broadened the lens to the national political climate, noting recent political violence and saying, “We don’t want to live in a country where we resolve our differences using violence. We are not going to solve our problems on the comment threads of social media sites. We are going to solve it together, in a room like this, looking at each other.”

The final questions concerned the value of moving toward universal health care as part of addressing the immense financial burdens and social inequity related to medical costs. Wippel specifically pointed to Whole Washington as a group in the forefront of this issue in our state.

All three lawmakers signaled support for the goal of universal health care, framing it as a moral and practical imperative in light of rising costs and federal retrenchment. Peterson called himself “a strong believer in universal health care” and said it “seems to be working very, very well in almost every other country in the world,” while cautioning that it’s hard to implement state‑by‑state and may require regional approaches, possibly with Oregon and California. Ortiz-Self reinforced the urgency with a concrete example of a constituent whose premium jumped from $400 to $2,100 a month, warning that people are dropping coverage and that this will ultimately threaten hospitals, insurers and access to care for everyone. Together, they framed universal coverage as a long‑term objective, with near‑term work focused on protecting the most vulnerable, stabilizing the system, and seeking broader regional or national solutions.

In their closing remarks, Liias, Peterson, and Ortiz‑Self left constituents with a clear message: The choices ahead on taxes, housing, schools, health care, climate and civil rights will be difficult, but they believe those decisions are best made in ongoing conversation with the people they represent. They urged residents to keep emailing, calling and showing up — not just to air grievances, but to bring forward ideas that can be turned into legislation — framing this fall’s elections as a “performance review” of them by the voters.





