State Transportation Commission to discuss user-pay funding, toll-setting process March 24-25

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From congestion pricing in New York City to Oregon’s pay-per-mile road charge, the Washington State Transportation Commission will explore transportation funding approaches during its March 24-25 meeting.

Commissioners will also address topics closer to home, including efforts to reduce fatalities on Washington’s roadways, the Interstate 405/State Route 167 express toll lanes and trends affecting Washington’s trucking industry.

The public is invited to attend the meeting, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, and from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 25, on Zoom. Registration for the Tuesday and Wednesday sessions is available on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW. Virtual public comment is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25. Written comments can be submitted to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

Changes to the toll-setting process

The meeting will include a public hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24, where commissioners are expected to adopt a new toll-setting process designed to emphasize public engagement and respond more quickly to financial needs. The commission released the proposal for public comment in February. Those who wish to testify must attend the meeting via Zoom.

Key topics include:

New York City’s congestion pricing: Commissioners will get an overview of the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s congestion pricing program, which went into effect in 2025 and charges a toll to enter Manhattan’s Congestion Relief Zone.

Oregon road usage charge: Oregon is transitioning to a pay-per-mile program for electric and high-efficiency vehicles. Commissioners will hear from the Oregon Department of Transportation about the program and other transportation funding updates.

Target Zero implementation: The Washington Traffic Safety Commission will provide an update on efforts to improve road safety and reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries.

I-405 express toll lanes: Commissioners will receive a briefing on progress on the next segment of the I-405 express toll lanes from Renton to Bellevue, slated to open in summer 2027.

State trucking trends: The Washington Trucking Associations will discuss how state and national trends and policies are affecting freight movement and the trucking industry.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot, visit https://www.commerce.wa.gov/wsbo/drive-in-wifi-hotspots/.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website, wstc.wa.gov.