STEP, real estate listings and public camping. Which housing bills did WA State Legislature approve? 

This year’s state legislative session has come to an end. Here are some of the housing-related bills that made it (and didn’t make it) across the finish line.

STEP housing in urban areas

Engrossed Substitute House Bill 2266, which passed 56-39 in the House, would encourage local governments to build more transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, emergency shelters and emergency housing (STEP housing) in zones where residential dwelling units or hotels are allowed.

The bill is on the governor’s desk as of March 12.

Rep. Strom Peterson (D-Edmonds) from the 21st District is the main sponsor of HB 2266. Rep. Cindy Ryu (D-Shoreline), representing the 32nd District, is a co-sponsor.

In a March 5 news release, Peterson said the HB 2266 “builds on the important housing work the legislature has done over the last few years.” He added that everyone “deserves a safe place to lay their head.”

Edmonds City Councilmember Vivian Olson wrote in a letter to the editor Feb. 13 that “the quality of life and economic vitality of our community will be negatively impacted” by legislation such as HB 2266.

Housing in commercial or mixed-use zones

Engrossed Second Substitute Senate Bill 6026, which passed 35-14 in the Senate, would prevent certain cities or counties from excluding residential development in commercial or mixed-use zones.

The bill is on the governor’s desk as of March 12.

SB 6026’s main sponsor is Sen. Emily Alvarado (D-West Seattle) from the 34th District. Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds), representing the 21st District, is a co-sponsor.

Affordable housing on faith-owned land

Second Substitute HB 1859, which passed 48-1 in the Senate, would decrease the number of affordable units needed to qualify for a density bonus when there are plans to build affordable housing on a religious organization’s property.

The governor signed it into law March 9, and its effective date is June 11.

HB 1859’s main sponsor is Rep. Osman Salahuddin (D-Redmond) from the 48th District. Peterson is a co-sponsor.

Real estate listings

Substitute SB 6091, which passed 92-1 in the House, would prohibit real estate brokers from promoting residential properties to a select group of potential buyers or brokers unless the owner or occupant has health or safety concerns.

The bill is on the governor’s desk as of March 10.

SB 6091’s main sponsor is Liias. Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline), representing the 32nd District, is a co-sponsor.

Public camping

HB 2489, a bill co-sponsored by Peterson and Ryu, did not pass. It would have prevented local governments from criminalizing or penalizing people from sitting, sleeping or lying on public property unless local governments can show that adequate alternative shelter space was available at the time.

Those supporting HB 2489 said the bill recognizes homelessness as a housing and economic crisis, and it affirms that people deserve fairness and the right to exist in public spaces when an alternative does not exist, according to a bill report.

Those opposing HB 2489 said the bill would create “operational problems” for law enforcement officers, and that it would prevent cities from addressing local problems with local solutions, according to the bill report.

Mobile dwellings

HB 1443, a bill Peterson also co-sponsored, did not pass. It would have required a city or county to allow up to two mobile dwellings per residential lot.

Those in support of HB 1443 said the bill could create “immediate and extremely affordable housing,” according to a bill report. Others said the bill could lead to water and sewer issues.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Group. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.