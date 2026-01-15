Students invited to participate in annual Northwest Radon Poster Contest

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Washington State Department of Health is inviting young artists across the Pacific Northwest to put their creativity to work in the 2026 Northwest Radon Poster Contest. Held annually during Radon Action Month, the contest helps students learn what radon is, why it can be harmful and how families can reduce exposure in their homes.

Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can build up indoors, regardless of a home’s age or construction. Because radon is invisible, odorless and tasteless, testing is the only way to know whether it is present. Long-term exposure to radon is a leading cause of lung cancer. It is the leading cause of lung cancer among people who do not smoke and the second leading cause of lung cancer overall.

Students ages 9 to 14 who live in Washington, Idaho or Oregon are eligible to enter. Participants must be enrolled in a public, private or home school, or be part of an organized group such as scouting, art, science or 4-H. Each student may submit one original poster.

Entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Feb. 28. Winners will be announced by March 31. Full contest rules, lesson materials and entry forms are available on the Northwest Radon Poster Contest webpage.

Students who place at the state level will receive:

First place: $100

Second place: $75

Third place: $50

One regional grand prize of $300 will also be awarded. First-place winners from each state will move on to the 2026 National Radon Poster Contest.

All students who participate will learn more about radon and simple ways to reduce exposure at home.