Tallest 12th Man takes a stand in Edmonds

When the sun takes the snap and darkness rolls across Edmonds, something spectacular goes up for a long bomb near 89th Avenue West and 240th Street Southwest.

Rising nearly 100 feet into the night sky, a vertical Seahawks-themed light display illuminates a towering Western red cedar. It looks less like a tree and more like a Hail Mary aimed straight at the heavens. Part beacon, part blitz, the brilliant blue-and-green streak shoots skyward, like a perfectly executed play.

The mastermind behind this luminous end-zone celebration is homeowner Paul Burns. Rather than punt on his idea, Paul hired a tree professional to carefully string LED lights from the base of the cedar all the way to the top.

But this isn’t your average holiday display stuck in one formation. Using a phone app, Burn can call the plays — changing the color, pulse and brightness with a flick of his finger. One tap and it’s in full Christmas mode; another, and it’s Halloween night. For now, though, with the Super Bowl on deck this Sunday, Feb. 8, he’s keeping the lights locked in a classic Seahawks blue and green — a visual rally cry for the 12th Man.

As kickoff approaches this Sunday, this glowing giant stands like a hopeful linebacker over the neighborhood — a high-flying reminder that, around here, even the trees are ready to suit up.