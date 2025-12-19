‘Tapped Out’ comedy toy drive Dec. 21 at Peace of Mind Brewing

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Have a laugh for a good cause at Tapped Out Comedy and Toy Drive Sunday, Dec. 21. It’s a local stand-up comedy showcase hosted by Nick Cody, bringing humor and holiday cheer to Peace of Mind Brewing.

Date: Sunday, Dec. 21

Sunday, Dec. 21 Time: Seating at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.

Seating at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Location: Peace of Mind Brewing: 18411 Highway 99, Lynnwood

The event hosts waived the usual ticket fee, instead encouraging attendees to bring new, unwrapped toys. All toys will be donated to Holly House, a program providing holiday gifts and necessities for low-income families in Edmonds School District.

Each ticket includes a raffle ticket for a prize drawing, with additional tickets available for purchase.

“Bring your friends, order some beers and prepare to laugh!” the event website says.

Learn more here.

