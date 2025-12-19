‘Tapped Out’ comedy toy drive Dec. 21 at Peace of Mind Brewing

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!
Have a laugh for a good cause at Tapped Out Comedy and Toy Drive Sunday, Dec. 21. It’s a local stand-up comedy showcase hosted by Nick Cody, bringing humor and holiday cheer to Peace of Mind Brewing.
- Date: Sunday, Dec. 21
- Time: Seating at 7:30 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m.
- Location: Peace of Mind Brewing: 18411 Highway 99, Lynnwood
The event hosts waived the usual ticket fee, instead encouraging attendees to bring new, unwrapped toys. All toys will be donated to Holly House, a program providing holiday gifts and necessities for low-income families in Edmonds School District.
Each ticket includes a raffle ticket for a prize drawing, with additional tickets available for purchase.
“Bring your friends, order some beers and prepare to laugh!” the event website says.
Learn more here.
— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.