The heart of Snohomish County: Ribbon cut for completed Lynnwood Neighborhood Center 

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

More than 15 years ago, members of local faith groups had a quiet dream to create a space to serve their neighbors in times of need. Their dream is finally a reality, celebrated Friday with a soft opening of the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center and attended by those who brought the project to life.

Created in a partnership between Trinity Lutheran Church in Lynnwood and Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW), the 40,000-square-foot facility brings a centralized hub for human services to South Snohomish County. Sitting next door to Trinity Lutheran Church, the center is projected to serve more than 20,000 people.

The $26.6 million project aims to serve as a “one-stop shop” for human resources, housing multiple nonprofit agencies under one roof.

On Friday morning, local leaders, donors and major contributors welcomed the center. A public grand opening and community celebration is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 24. at the neighborhood center, located at 19509 64th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

“We have been able to create something that will provide targeted and relevant services to people of all walks of life, everything from child care, senior programs, community meeting space, medical services, a cafe, job training and countless offerings from seven incredible nonprofit partners that will live here with us,” CEO of VOAWW Brian Smith said Friday at the ribbon cutting. “It’s all under one roof. How many communities can say that they have an asset like that?”

A community hub

The building is already fully occupied, with at least eight different organizations providing a range of services that include child care, food, physical and mental health services, technology assistance, teen hangouts and large event spaces open to the public. In a speech Friday, Edmonds-based travel guide and philanthropist Rick Steves — the project’s lead donor — said the building will be filled with a “festival of servicegivers,” employing about 50 people.

“It’s a multi-generational, multi-agency and multicultural facility,” said Joel Feldman, philanthropy officer for VOAWW, who played a major role in public outreach for the project.

Confirmed tenants and partners for the new facility include:

Volunteers of America Western Washington: The lead agency will operate a community resource center, assisting with employment, rent, utilities and other needs.

Center for Human Services: Holding the largest footprint on the second floor, this agency will provide behavioral health services.

Cocoon House: The youth homelessness nonprofit will use the site to expand its prevention and outreach services in South Snohomish County, addressing a “service desert” between its Everett and Seattle locations, Feldman said.

Boys & Girls Club: The organization will use the center as a teen hangout, providing after- school, summer and day programs. The group’s portion of the building is set to have a game room and even a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) room complete with a 3D printer.

Latino Education Training Institute (LETI): The group will utilize office space to provide job training and services for Spanish speakers.

Child Thrive: An organization serving families with children ages 0 to 3, Child Thrive focuses on children with developmental disabilities. It will connect families to resources and affordable child care.

Korean Community Service Center: The center will offer wraparound support for the region’s Korean American population.

Programs and services

The center is also equipped with amenities to provide a range of services and programs. These include independent living classes for seniors and people with disabilities, and technology assistance.

Early learning and youth: Four classrooms will house an Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) serving approximately 80 children from low-income families. The classrooms feature what Feldman called “Goldilocks”-sized amenities scaled for children. The child care wing is separated by a retractable door to close it off from the rest of the building, providing security during business hours.

A half-court gymnasium will house Boys & Girls Club activities and early learning programs, while also hosting community recreation such as pickleball and volleyball. Outside, a playground funded by local Rotary clubs will provide a secure recreation area.

Workforce development and technology: The facility includes a commercial-grade teaching kitchen fully funded by a $300,000 donation from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ global humanitarian fund. The all-electric kitchen uses induction heat and will host a workforce development program supported by a grant from The Boeing Company. This culinary program aims to train cohorts of students for employment in the food service industry.

To address the digital divide, a technology center – supported by a $10,000 grant from T-Mobile – offers computer access and classes, some of those potentially for seniors and English language learners, Feldman said.

Health and wellness: On the second floor is a health and wellness center with exam rooms and offices for medical and dental providers, staffed by a nurse through a grant from Verdant Health Commission. Additionally, the center has an adult care room designed to serve seniors and individuals with disabilities, featuring a quiet room for those with sensory issues.

Community events: The building includes a flexible event center capable of seating 250 people. The space, which opens to an outdoor patio, is designed for diverse uses and available for the public to rent for events such as nonprofit fundraisers, weddings and possibly even community watch parties for the FIFA World Cup games in 2026.

Design and sustainability

Built by GLY Construction and designed by ARC Architects, the building uses green technologies such as rooftop solar panels and cross-laminated timber beams that repurpose wood waste. Being LEED Gold certified, the building adheres to all building standards set by the U.S. Green Building Council.

The facility is anchored by a central gathering space dubbed the “Piazza,” a concept championed by Steves. Modeled after Italian public squares, the area features a café and is intended to be the communal heart of the building.

“In Italy, the community meets in the piazza,” Feldman said. “It’s really where a lot comes in. So, this represents the piazza for South Snohomish County.”

Origin story

The Lynnwood Neighborhood Center originated with a “seed idea” from members of Lynnwood’s Trinity Lutheran Church. The congregation sought to fill the “deep needs” of South Snohomish County with a comprehensive community ministry center, according to the church’s website.

During the next few years, congregation members met with other local faith groups over potlucks and numerous events. They visited similar facilities nationwide, eventually drawing up plans for the center. Needing an operational partner to carry out the project, Trinity Lutheran joined forces with VOAWW. This partnership solidified in 2018 when Trinity Lutheran agreed to lease an empty 2.13-acre lot next to the church to VOAWW for just $1 per year on a 50-year renewable term. Steves bought the empty lot decades ago and donated it to the church. Trees and buildings were cleared from the lot in 2019 to make room for the LNC.

Funding

The $26.6 million Lynnwood Neighborhood Center secured over $25.7 million through a diverse coalition of public and private funding. The capital campaign, led by VOAWW, is anchored by significant private support, including lead donor Rick Steves, who provided a total of $5 million with a recent $1 million community match fund.

Public funding included $3 million in federal funding championed by Rep. Rick Larson, $4.6 million from Snohomish County, $8.6 million from the State of Washington sponsored by Rep. Cindy Ryu, alongside municipal support from the cities of Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace and Edmonds. This was coupled with corporate and organizational investments, donations and grants.

Project manager Jim Lorenz of VOAWW oversaw the effort, alongside members of a oversight committee. Members of the committee are Sandy Schneider and Mike Schultz from Trinity Lutheran, former state Rep. Ruth Kagi and former Snohomish County Councilmember Stephanie Wright.

As the dust settles on construction and the doors prepare to open, the Lynnwood Neighborhood Center stands as more than just a collection of offices and classrooms. Reflecting on the project’s deeper purpose, Steves summed up the spirit of the endeavor:

“If you believe in a God, we’re all children of that God. We’re all neighbors. This building will be filled with neighbors, neighbors helping and neighbors being held.”

Learn more about the LNC at VOAWW’s website or by following the LNC on social media.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.

Gallery

1 of 9