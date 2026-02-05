Tommy Lyle Summe: His life was marked by service, music and dedication to family

Tommy Lyle Summe, D.O.

September 27, 1929 – January 23, 2026

Tommy Lyle Summe, D.O., was born on September 27, 1929, in Silver Lake, Indiana, to Zetta Yotter Summe and Edwin Estle Summe. His brother, Bill Summe, preceded him in death. He lived a long and full life marked by service, music, and a deep dedication to his family, community, and church.

In March 1955, he married the love of his life, Jacqueline, in Carmel, California, at the Church of the Wayfarer. Their marriage was a source of deep joy, partnership, and companionship throughout his life.

Dr. Summe proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1958, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant and working in the Atomic Energy Division during a pivotal period in history.

Following his military service, he pursued his calling in medicine and graduated from Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine in 1967. In 1970, he moved to the Seattle area, where he practiced family medicine for over five decades. Early in his medical career, he delivered many babies —s ome of whom later returned to his clinic as adults with children of their own. Known for his compassion, dedication, and commitment to his patients, Dr. Summe retired in 2021 at the remarkable age of 92.

Beyond medicine, Tommy had a lifelong love of music. He was a longtime member of the Overlake Christian Church Band and the Renton City Concert Band in Renton, Washington, where he played the trumpet and enjoyed performing a wide range of music, including traditional band literature, patriotic pieces, Broadway selections, movie themes, marches, and light classical works. After retirement, he embraced a new challenge and began learning the cello, another instrument he came to love.

Tommy was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jacqueline Summe, who passed away on October 4, 2015. He is survived by his children, Jeff, Nancy, Edmund, and Terry, who were the center of his life and his greatest pride. His oldest son, Jeff, graduated from the same medical school, Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine, and the two practiced medicine together. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Amy Summe, and his grandchildren, Hailey, Ben, and Hannah.

In his later years, Tommy especially enjoyed traveling, with a particular fondness for summer cruises to Alaska. His final cruise took place just one week before his passing, when he was able to enjoy a Caribbean cruise — a fitting reflection of his adventurous spirit and love for life.

Dr. Tommy Lyle Summe will be remembered for his kindness, intellect, dedication to healing, love of music, and the quiet, steady way he enriched the lives of all who knew him. His legacy lives on through his family, his patients, and the many lives he touched over his 96 years.