Transportation Commission to hear about city, county, state and global transportation developments Feb. 18-19

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The State Transportation Commission will examine trends affecting all levels of the transportation system at its February meeting in Olympia.

At the city and county level, commissioners will hear about road funding, planning and creating walkable neighborhoods. At the state level and beyond, discussions will focus on tolling, ferry fare policies, freight movement and the effect of global tariffs on the state’s trade industries.

The in-person meeting takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19, at the County Road Administration Board Room, 2404 Chandler Court SW, Suite 240, in Olympia. The public is invited to attend. Those wishing to participate virtually on Zoom for the Wednesday and Thursday sessions may register on the commission’s website. The meeting will also be streamed live on TVW.

Virtual and in-person public comment are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 19. Written comments can also be submitted via email to transc@wstc.wa.gov.

Some of the topics include:

15-minute cities: Commissioners will examine how cities are incorporating the “15-minute city” concept, in which services are within walking or biking distance of home.

County issues: Commissioners will get an update on county road priorities and hear about Pierce County’s Comprehensive Plan.

County issues: Commissioners will get an update on county road priorities and hear about Pierce County’s Comprehensive Plan. Global trade dynamics: Commissioners will hear about the impacts of tariffs on ports, industry and the transportation sector.

Revising the toll-setting process: Commissioners will vote on advancing a new toll setting process that allows for greater public input and improves efficiency.

Interstate 5 bridge replacement: Representatives from the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program will give an update on preparations to replace the I-5 bridge over the Columbia River.

Credit card charges at WSF: An update will be shared on Washington State Ferries’ preparations to implement a fee on fares to cover credit card processing and other financial transaction costs by March 1, 2026.

For more information about the commission and a complete meeting agenda, visit the commission’s website.