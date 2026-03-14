Transportation projects and their future funding on March 16 Lynnwood Council agenda

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City engineers at the March 16 Lynnwood City Council meeting will update Councilmembers on major City transportation projects due over the next few years, including discussions on funding for future infrastructure, pedestrian safety and routine maintenance. Councilmembers will also receive a brief training from the Washington Cities Insurance Authority.

Transportation

Between the arrival of light rail, preparation for a new station, evolving state regulations and rapid population growth, Lynnwood is in the midst of a decades-long effort to transform the City Center. To prepare for growth, major transportation projects are underway, including the Poplar Way Bridge and improvements to significant vessels like the I-5/44th Avenue underpass.

On Monday, the Council will review the state of transportation in Lynnwood, including a community satisfaction survey, upcoming projects and future funding.

While funding plans are mostly nailed down for larger projects, money for routine maintenance and standard traffic/pedestrian and bicycle safety improvements is not exactly plentiful. One source of funding for these projects is a 0.1% Transportation Benefit District (TBD) sales tax approved by voters in 2017.

The tax is approved on a 10-year cycle and previously required a public vote to allow the City to continue collection the next decade. However, recent changes in state law removed the requirement for a public vote. In May, the Council will begin discussing whether to keep the TBD tax through 2023, with the possibility of raising it to a maximum of 0.3% with a public vote.

Vehicle tabs fees are another way the City pays for transportation projects; Lynnwood only collects $40 of the $50 per tab allowed under state law without a public vote. Discussions on whether to raise this fee have floated around Council chambers in recent months as Councilmembers brainstorm ways to take pressure off the City’s $3.5 budget shortfall for 2026. The City could collect a maximum of $100 per tab with public approval.

The Council will discuss these and other revenue possibilities Monday.

Council Dos and Don’ts

Washington Cities Insurance Authority Executive Director Ann Bennet will give the Council a presentation on insurance rates, market conditions and state requirements and training on best councilmember practices to avoid liability.

View the full meeting agenda here.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, March 16 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.