U.S. Rep. Larsen launches Valentines for Veterans drive

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen on Saturday announced the establishment of an annual Valentines for Veterans drive. Valentines created by Northwest Washington students will be distributed to local veterans and servicemembers on Feb. 14.

“To all the women and men who have served our country, happy Valentine’s Day and thank you for your service,” Larsen said. “I am glad that my office helped pass along well-wishes and gratitude to our veterans and servicemembers and I look forward to continuing this program in the years to come.”

Larsen visited the Oak Harbor Boys & Girls Club Feb. 7 to make Valentine’s Day cards for local veterans with kids in the community. Students at the Edmonds-Woodway High School Key Club and Oak Harbor High School also made valentines.

Larsen’s office delivered the valentines created by local students to veterans at Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) in Bellingham and Everett, and the Fleet Reserve Association and American Legion in Oak Harbor.

According to a press release from Larsen’s office, during his time in Congress he has hosted more than 70 forums to hear directly from Northwest Washington state veterans about their needs, including five roundtables in September 2025. Following those conversations, he published “Listening to Veterans in Northwest Washington,” a report capturing local veterans’ most pressing challenges and outlining policy recommendations for Congress and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to address these concerns.

After hearing from local veterans about the lack of transportation options to VA health facilities, Larsen introduced the Veterans Access to Transit Act (VA Transit Act) in December 2025 to establish a Department of Transportation pilot program to provide veterans with public transportation to VA facilities and veterans organizations. Larsen also introduced the Mammography Access for Veterans Act this February. This bipartisan legislation would expand veterans’ access to lifesaving breast cancer screenings through the VA.