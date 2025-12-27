Washington State Ferries announces winter sailing schedule starting Dec. 28

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Washington State Ferries will implement its winter sailing schedule starting Sunday, Dec. 28 with service running through March 21, 2026. Several routes will see schedule adjustments during this period.

The Seattle–Bremerton route will operate on a revised winter schedule due to ongoing terminal construction. The Fauntleroy–Vashon–Southworth route will shift to its two-boat weekend schedule.

The Anacortes–San Juan Islands route will continue operating on the fall schedule, which now serves as the route’s year-round schedule following the transition to a two-season service model.

All other ferry routes will operate on their regular winter schedules, which are now available online.