Washington State Patrol reminds everyone to drive responsibly during Super Bowl celebrations

The Washington State Patrol reminds everyone that win or lose, fans need to drive responsibly during this Sunday’s Super Bowl festivities.

The last time the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl, Washington state saw a steep increase in impairment-related collisions, the State Patrol said in a news release. And the last time the Seahawks lost a Super Bowl, the state saw an increase in overall collisions and distracted driving incidents.

“Any time the home team is playing for a championship, we get excited and want to show our support,” said Washington State Patrol Chief John R. Batiste. “But if you are driving to or from a watch party for the big game, you have a big responsibility. Drive safely, pay attention to the road, and for goodness sakes, never get behind the wheel if you are in any way impaired!”

“We are going to win this game, and we are all going to enjoy the celebrations safely,” Batiste added.

And if you happen to see a trooper sporting a Seahawks cap, they are not out of uniform, the State Patrol said. Batiste gave the statewide order allowing that specific uniform adjustment until 5 a.m. Monday morning.