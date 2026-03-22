Washington’s largest apprenticeship career fair returns to Everett April 23

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Sno-Isle TECH Skills Center will host the 2026 Apprenticeship Career + Job Fair from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 23, bringing together more than 30 apprenticeship programs from across Washington state in recognition of National Apprenticeship Week.

Held at Sno-Isle TECH (9001 Airport Rd., Everett), the free community event offers students, job seekers, veterans and career changers a unique opportunity to explore debt-free pathways to high-paying careers, according to a news release. Attendees can enjoy free food and parking while exploring career opportunities in a hands-on, low-pressure environment.

Interest in apprenticeship programs continues to grow both nationally and statewide. In 2024, there were 679,143 active apprentices in the United States — an 88% increase since 2015. In Washington state alone, 21,126 individuals participated in registered apprenticeship programs in 2024, representing a 76% increase over the same period. More than 5,000 employers across Washington participate in 182 apprenticeship programs spanning nearly 250 occupations, reflecting strong employer demand for skilled workers and proven workforce development pathways.

The April 23 event will give attendees the opportunity to meet directly with apprenticeship representatives, participate in live demonstrations and interactive activities, and learn how apprenticeship programs work — including wages, training structure and application process.

Participating programs span multiple high-demand industries including aerospace, advanced manufacturing, construction, food industry, dental hygiene, mental health, health care, maritime, transportation, water treatment, automotive and sheet metal. Apprenticeship providers from King, Pierce, Snohomish, Whatcom, Island and Skagit counties will be present, making this the largest apprenticeship-focused event in Washington state. Over the past three years, more than 2,300 individuals have attended.

According to organizers, the event is especially valuable for high school juniors and seniors, CTE students, recent graduates, career changers and anyone interested in exploring skilled trades and apprenticeship career pathways. Community members are encouraged to attend and to share the opportunity with students, families and job seekers throughout the region.

To RSVP, visit: https://naw-26.eventbrite.com