Welcome to new advertiser Standing Strong Massage

My Neighborhood News Network is pleased to welcome new advertiser Standing Strong Massage. Owner Kristin Schwartz is a licensed and insured mobile animal massage therapist, serving animals (usually dogs and cats) that live in South Snohomish and North King counties.

“If you’ve ever wondered whether your dog or cat might be carrying discomfort you can’t see, or if you’re curious about how massage therapy could support your animal’s health and wellbeing, let’s talk,” Kristin says. Learn more at www.standingstrongmassage.com or call 425-561-9156.