Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Lynnwood

Celebrate the New Year with early, family friendly and late-night events throughout Lynnwood and Snohomish County. There’s a celebration for nearly everyone, from bowling to square dancing to sober events for adults.

Whirlybirds Square Dance Club NYE dance party

Time: 7:30-10 p.m.

7:30-10 p.m. Location: Hayloft Dance Hall, 15320 35th Ave. W., Lynnwood

Pre-rounds begin at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream dancing begins at 8 p.m. Admission is cash-only, $9 for non-members and $8 for club members. No experience or dance partner is required. Learn more at the Whirlybirds website.

Dave and Buster’s family friendly and late-night parties

Time: Family-friendly — 4-7 p.m. Late night — 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Location: Dave and Buster’s, 18606 Alderwood Mall Pkwy, Lynnwood

Dave and Buster’s at Alderwood Mall is hosting two New Year’s Eve Events, all on half-price game night. The first is an early, family friendly event with a late-night celebration for adults to follow. Both events will include giveaways, a photo booth and access to arcade games, food and drinks.

Learn more and purchase tickets for both events at the Dave and Buster’s website.

Lynnwood Bowl & Skate NYE

Location: Lynnwood Bowl & Skate, 6210 200th St. S.W., Lynnwood

There are limited tickets available for the Lynnwood Bowl & Skate New Year’s celebration.

Bowling: Runs from 2-9:30 p.m. Lanes are $50 each for one hour. Shoes are $6.50 per person.

Cosmic Bowling package: Runs from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. The package is $250 and includes a celebration pack for up to eight people. The package also includes a countdown and celebration on the skate floor.

Skating: Runs from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $26 per person with a countdown and celebration. Skating will end around 11:40 p.m. to prepare for the countdown.

Learn more and buy tickets at the Lynnwood Bowl & Skate website.

Bowlero Lynnwood NYE

Location: 1222 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Daytime Bash: From noon-2 p.m. or 2:30-4:30 p.m. starting at $27.99 per person. The event is suited for families, younger children or people looking to start the celebration early. The event package includes two hours of unlimited bowling and other features.

Sunset Bash: From 5:30-7:30 p.m., starting at $32.99 per person. The event package includes two hours of unlimited bowling and other features.

Ball Drop: From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m., starting at $61.99 per person. This event is for guests who want the full New Year’s Eve experience. The event package includes four hours of unlimited bowling

Prices vary per package, depending on group size. Upgrades are available for each package, including food and bar upgrades. Learn more and purchase tickets here.

Lynnwood Alano Club NYE party and dance

Time: 9 p.m.-midnight.

9 p.m.-midnight. Location: Lynnwood Ballroom Dance Studio, 19505 44th Ave. W., Suite I.

The Alano Club is a family friendly addiction services membership club. They’re set to host a New Year’s dance complete with a live DJ, taco bar, 50/50 raffle and a midnight toast. Single tickets are $7 and it’s $10 for a couple.

Find more information on the Alano Club website.

Basil Bistro NYE toast

Time: 8 p.m.-midnight

8 p.m.-midnight Location: Basil Bistro, 17525 Highway 99, Suite E, Lynnwood

Those dining at Basil Bistro can enjoy a night of live music from Full Disclosure with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Learn more here.

Transportation: Sound Transit and Community Transit are joining nearby transit agencies in providing free fare and extended hours on New Year’s Eve. The 1 Line Link light rail will run every 15 minutes, with the last southbound train leaving Lynnwood at 2 a.m. Jan. 1 and the last northbound train leaving Federal Way at 1:50 a.m., arriving in Lynnwood at around 3:25 a.m.

All community transit buses are set to run on regular weekday schedules from 4 a.m., Dec. 31 through 4 a.m. Jan. 1. Check schedules before your trip, as route times may vary. Fares will also be free on New Years Day. Learn more at the King County Metro transit blog.

Find a full list of New Years events in South Snohomish County here.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.