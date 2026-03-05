‘Who wants to deal with someone else’s crap?’ Edmonds residents protest Lynnwood sewer expansion

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Dozens of frustrated Edmonds residents packed into Council chambers at the March 3 Edmonds City Council meeting to voice their opposition to a planned $330 million upgrade of the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment Plant, citing years of foul odors, environmental concerns, and the prospect of a decade-long construction project in their backyards.

A handful of neighbors living next to the plant have joined in an organized effort against the expansion, forming the Community Alliance to Protect Edmonds (CAPE). During Tuesday’s meeting they held signs, including one that read “Regional solution, not a bandaid – full EIS.”

Public works staff from the City of Lynnwood appeared at Tuesday’s meeting to update the Council on the project, with Lynnwood Mayor George Hurst attending in support. The treatment plant facility, built in 1962, is owned and operated by the City of Lynnwood but is physically located inside a narrow ravine in Edmonds’ Meadowdale neighborhood. The plant provides sewage treatment for approximately 6,000 acres, including 20% of the City of Edmonds’ geographic area and 7,000 (roughly 12%) of its residents. Since the 1960s, Lynnwood and Edmonds have been in an interlocal agreement regarding the plant, with Edmonds paying for about 11% of total operating costs.

During the Council presentation, Lynnwood Public Works Director Jared Bond and his team explained that the aging plant is nearing the end of its service life and must be upgraded to meet evolving state and federal environmental regulations.

“Our responsibility is not only to address immediate operational issues, but to ensure that the solutions we advance today affect future ratepayers, maintain regulatory compliance and avoid shifting the risk or the cost of the next generation,” Project Manager Ehsan Shirkhani said.

The project is currently in its early, pre-planning phase. In late 2025, staff hired a consulting firm to begin a “basis of design” report – a yearlong process during which consultants review historical and geotechnical data and work with environmental agencies to hone in on regulations. Bond admitted that there are a lot of unanswered questions in terms of the timeline, cost and environmental impact, but assured that staff would keep the Council and residents informed every step of the way.

During public comments at Tuesday’s meeting and at past community meetings, residents have expressed concern that Lynnwood wouldn’t undergo a State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) review prior to upgrading the plant Bond said foregoing the review isn’t a possibility and reiterated that it’s too early to begin the SEPA process because the City is still laying out the groundwork for design.

“Once we determine what we will be designing and begin that design, that is when we will undertake the SEPA process for the actual construction,” Bond said. “Without some level of design of a structure, we can not analyze potential environmental impacts… SEPA will happen, it has to happen. We’re going to comply with that.”

Bond emphasized that Lynnwood has followed all state regulations thus far, and the state Department of Ecology approved the initial facility plan in 2024.

Lynnwood staff began exploring the idea of expanding the plant in 2019. The City completed a facility plan in 2021, identifying the plant’s current needs and rough project scope. That plan included an “alternatives analysis” that identified three paths the city could take to meet its sewage needs.

Based on 2021 numbers, upgrading the current plant would cost around $200 million, while building a new plan elsewhere would cost between $250 million and $400 million. Connecting to King County Metro’s sewer system would cost $340 million. While improvements are needed, Shirkhani said the analysis found that Lynnwood’s current site provided a solid base to build on and would ultimately save the City money by working with what they already have.

In response to Edmonds community pushback, Bond said the City is in the process of revisiting the alternatives analysis and will evaluate and present the new data to the Edmonds Council when available.

Concerned over the plant continuing to operate at the current location, Edmonds residents in attendance suggested Lynnwood move its plant and handle sewage in its own borders. One individual suggested the Lynnwood Golf Course as a potential location. Some residents even proposed Edmonds pull out of the agreement altogether.

Edmonds Public Works Director Andy Rheaume said Edmonds cannot simply walk away from the facility. Even if Lynnwood built a new plant elsewhere, Edmonds would still have to manage the wastewater for the 7,000 Edmonds residents currently utilizing the site by either taking over the current plant or directing flow elsewhere.

“You can’t just reroute, it’s an integrated system,” Rheaume explained. “All the pipes would have to be redone, you’d have to get new pump stations… It’s a very big endeavor to actually move a plant and repipe it.”

If Edmonds took over management of the current plant they’d likely have to deal with the same upgrades, which is a “huge expense,” Rheaume said.

Responding to odor complaints and concerns over violations, Lynnwood Plant Supervisor Tanner Boyle noted that the plant’s solid waste incinerator was built in the 1960s, long before the Clean Air Act was passed in 2011. Up against a lack of space and money to replace the solids handling system, the incinerator was only at compliance if it operated at 85% capacity. Even with a new pollutant scrubbing system installed in 2017, the incinerator’s age started to catch up with it, leading to the violations down the road.

“I want to take a moment to emphasize that the City took these new limits and our failure to meet some of them very seriously,” Boyle said.

A few years into his career at the plant, Boyle said 2017 through 2024 was a grueling period of trial and error to pull the incinerator together to handle increased flow under tightening regulations. Experts were in and out of the plant testing different processes and technologies while under the pressure of continuing regular operations with failing technology.

During that time, Lynnwood received three air pollution violations from the U.S, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). This prompted EPA representatives to come onsite and observe operations, eventually ordering Lynnwood to shut down the incinerator in 2024. To handle solid waste, the plant transitioned to dewatering sludge and storing it in dumpsters to be hauled away, which residents say caused unbearable smells.

“I have had the pleasure of smelling that plant off and on since almost when I moved in,” said resident Tim McNamara, a longtime neighbor of the plant. He remarked on his childhood on a cattle farm in Idaho, noting his relief when his parents moved his family away from the smell.

“Now I just feel like it’s bringing back memories,” he said. “And here we are, going to enter this era of a decade with poop… Who wants to deal with somebody else’s crap? Especially when it lowers the value.”

Boyle admitted the transition to the hauling system was a learning curve for plant staff. Since then, he said they established a better system and installed deodorizers to handle the smell.

Residents also expressed dismay over Lynnwood’s recent purchase of two homes on Bertola Road on the plant’s border. An analysis of the project identified a lack of space on the current site as the largest risk, given the plot’s location in a narrow ravine near the Sound and the BNSF railroad.

When the owners of one of the homes listed it for sale in 2025, Lynnwood staff purchased it with construction staging space in mind. A few months later, the City offered to purchase the home next door occupied by a couple in their late 80s.

While rumors circulated that Lynnwood used the threat of eminent domain to purchase the second home, Bond firmly denied this. “It was always the city’s intention to enter into this transaction with a willing seller,” he said.

After the sale, staff learned that the consultant hired to manage the sale sent a letter to the homeowners falsely claiming that the City would pursue eminent domain if a mutual sale agreement wasn’t reached.

“That was not an accurate statement,” Bond told the Council. “In actuality, the city had not taken any steps toward eminent domain… At no time throughout this process was I or my staff made aware that this was anything but a voluntary sale.”

Bond said the previous owners were very cooperative throughout the sale, meeting with a consultant multiple times and inviting City staff into their home for the appraisal. Lynnwood purchased the home at full market value for $1.2 million, Bond said, and provided the owners with over $100,000 for relocation and for their mortgage interest.

“These acquisitions do not predetermine the final project outcome,” Bond said. “They are part of responsible planning during a complex evaluation process.” At this time, Lynnwood has no intention of acquiring additional properties, he added.

In terms of cost sharing with Edmonds, Bond said there are plans underway to revisit the agreement between the two cities, with a goal to split costs equitably based on usage, density and other factors. Bond assured that communication is frequent between Lynnwood and Edmonds staff, and that Edmonds staff and the Council will be deeply integrated into the planning process moving forward.

“The decisions we are facing have far-reaching impacts that require us to look to the future,” Bond said. “The City of Lynnwood is committed to continuing this collaborative partnership for a very long time.”

Bond said Lynnwood is also committed to community transparency and outlined the City’s public engagement plan for the project. In recent months, staff attended four public meetings, three of which were hosted at the plant. He said a calendar is in the works to notify the community of any upcoming community events or important dates. He also invited the public to come take a tour of the plant and contact staff with questions and concerns.

“This is a regional facility that serves a very large community and will impact everyone on the Puget Sound,” Bond said. “That’s a heavy responsibility and one that I take very seriously.”

He continued: “I’m proud of the work we’ve done so far, and I stand by the decisions made, as they’ve been guided by sound engineering and our commitment to servicing the community with integrity, collaboration and transparency.”

Learn more about the Lynnwood Wastewater Treatment expansion project here, or on the City’s website.

The meeting recording is available on the City of Edmonds’ website.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.