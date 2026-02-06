William Downes Kroon: Air Force veteran was a generous and dedicated family man

William Downes Kroon

William Downes Kroon, affectionately known as Bill, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2026 in Bellevue, Washington, at the age of 94. Born on February 13th, 1931, to Algot and Katherine Kroon, Bill lived a life filled with adventure, generosity, service, and love for the outdoors.

After graduating from Franklin High School, he honorably served his country in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant. Following his military service, he attended the University of Washington where he later met his wife, Lucille.

Throughout his life, Bill demonstrated a strong commitment to public service, rising to the rank of police lieutenant with the Seattle Police Department before working in security for the federal courts with the U.S. Marshals Service. He enjoyed travelling with his family, fishing, and friendly competition with loved ones. He would never say no to a game of chess or a round of bowling. He was generous and a dedicated family man who cherished his loved ones and showed up for them without hesitation.

He is survived by his son, John, and his grandchildren, Caroline, Sara, and Rio. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Lucille; his parents; and his brother, James.

Family and friends are all invited to a memorial service at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at Beck’s Tribute Center in Edmonds. A committal service and burial with military honors will follow at 1:15 p.m. at Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent.