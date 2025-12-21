WSDOT hosting survey on Hwy 99 improvements in South Snohomish County

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Washington State Department of Transportation is hosting an online open house now through Tuesday, Jan. 20, seeking comments on a recommended vision for State Route 99 between 212th Street Southwest in Lynnwood and Airport Road in unincorporated Snohomish County.

WSDOT is asking what improvements sould be made for people walking, biking and taking transit.

The online open house and survey are available 24/7, allowing participants to review project details and complete a brief survey at their convenience, WSDOT. The online open house and survey are available in the following languages: Arabic, Chuukese, English, Korean, Marshallese, Russian, Spanish, Tagalog, Traditional Chinese, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.

Once the open house closes, WSDOT will review community feedback to inform next steps for designing and implementing the recommendations. Visit the project website for more information.